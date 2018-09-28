Hackensack University Medical Center Receives Seven Seals Award for Support of the ESGR Mission by

September 26, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently received the Seven Seals Award on behalf of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program. The Seven Seals Award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR and is presented at the discretion of the State Chair or by ESGR senior leadership.

“Our medical center is very proud to receive this award, which demonstrates our steadfast support for our service men and women in the National Guard and Reserve,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center and Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. “We are truly honored and privileged to support those who so bravely serve our country.”

The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission, to include the efforts of the more than 4,500 volunteers who carry out ESGR’s mission across the Nation on a daily basis.

Hackensack University Medical Center recently signed a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve, continuing its tradition to support U.S. service members and veterans. In addition, Hackensack University Medical Center has been nominated for the 2019 Freedom Award, which is the Department of Defense’s highest recognition to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve. Finalists will receive the award during a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Hackensack University Medical Center, which employs more than 40 active duty, reserve, and retired active duty team members, has a long history of supporting U.S. military veterans. The Hackensack Veterans Network, founded in 2013, is comprised of Hackensack University Medical Center team members who are serving, or who have served, in all branches of the U.S. military. The Hackensack Veterans Network provides Hackensack University Medical Center veterans with information, education, resources and offers its members an opportunity to continue to give back to their community. In addition, Hackensack University Medical Center joined the Hiring our Heroes Program, sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 2014, aimed at helping U.S. Military Veterans and their spouses find employment. Hackensack University Medical Center is also part of the VetFriendly 50,000 Jobs Challenge, sponsored by Veteran Recruiting, which has the goal of helping 50,000 veterans find employment.

In 2017, Hackensack University Medical Center formed a partnership with the United States Army Reserve known as Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. (Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training). This innovative, first-of-its-kind partnership focuses on high-quality, individualized specialty medical training for service members to improve their knowledge, skillsets and increase soldier readiness. Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. integrates interactive observation training that is specific to the jobs soldiers perform in their military capacity. During the training, soldiers partner with their civilian counterparts at the medical center for 14 days of immersion training utilizing cutting-edge technology, at no additional cost to the government. This program contributes to superior readiness and in-depth training within the medical ranks. It also provides critical knowledge sharing between military and civilian medical professionals about best practices, techniques and procedures to ensure military service members are trained to use the most current technology in today’s rapidly changing health care landscape. In August 2018, Hackensack University Medical Center welcomed the third class of 14 soldiers from across the country representing the following branches of the military: Army, Army Reserve, Air Force, NJ National Guard, and Coast Guard received training in the laboratory, administration, operating room, radiology and with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews.

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently received the Seven Seals Award on behalf of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program.

From left to right: Alex Hernandez, NJ area chair ESGR; Don Tretola, NJ ESGR state chair; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center and Joseph M, Sanzari Children’s Hospital; and Jason A. Kreitner, FACHE, vice president, senior operations officer, Hackensack University Medical Center.

