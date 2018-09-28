Heartwalkers Unite for a Day of Wellness and Family Fun by

Thursday, September 27 2018 @ 05:51 PM EDT

The American Heart Association holds annual Bergen Passaic Heart Walk

Saddle Brook, NJ, September 26, 2018 – It’s time to lace up your sneakers for a good cause! The American Heart Association will hold its annual Bergen Passaic Heart Walk on Sunday, October 7, at Express Scripts Campus in Franklin Lakes. The walk, locally sponsored by Valley Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health, Novartis, and media sponsor, NJ BIZ, will bring together families and participants from Bergen and Passaic County for a day of cardiovascular wellness.

The event will feature a “bark park” for your furry friends, flu shots administered by Walgreens, CPR demonstrations, a kids zone, health screenings from Valley Health System, lifestyle change awards and so much more! Bryan Civitarese, the event emcee, will kick off the morning ceremony before leading us to the ribbon cutting ceremony with local heart and stroke survivors.

Today, about one in three American kids and teens is overweight or obese. This is nearly triple the rate in 1963. Americans’ sedentary lifestyles are increasing their risk for cardiovascular diseases, but small steps—both the kind we take and the kind we make—lead to big gains and can help you become Healthy for Good. Whether it’s walking, running, biking, swimming, playing sports or doing yoga – just move more!

Walking is a great way for the family to get out and get active together. Join the American Heart Association, and families across the state, to make a change in your life and the lives of your loved ones at the Bergen Passaic Heart Walk. To learn more about the Heart Walk, visit www.bergenpassaicheartwalk.org or call 201.518.1964 or email [email protected]

