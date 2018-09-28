Hackensack Riverkeeper Clean Water Celebration 2018 by

Thursday, September 27 2018 @ 05:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Partners and special friends will be honored on October 18

Members of the press are invited to attend and cover Hackensack Riverkeeper’s annual Gala – Clean Water Celebration 2018 – on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Once again, the event venue is the Estate at Florentine Gardens, located at 97 Rivervale Road, River Vale, NJ and begins at 6:30PM. This year two individuals and one institution have been singled for their longstanding support of the work of Hackensack Riverkeeper. The 2018 honorees are:

Norman Guerra, CEO, Hudson County Improvement Authority

Excellence in Public Service Award

Mr. Guerra and his agency are responsible for multiple environmental and public benefits to Hudson County residents including the rehabilitation of Lincoln Park West in Jersey City, remediation of the Koppers Coke site in Kearny and multiple improvements at Laurel Hill Park in Secaucus – homeport of Hackensack Riverkeeper.

Samsung Electronics America

Corporate Environmental Stewardship Award

Samsung is being recognized as a much-valued Community Partner of Hackensack Riverkeeper. Each year the company sends hundreds of employees out on River Cleanups, where they remove multiple dumpster-loads of trash and debris from local waterways. Samsung has also greatly upgraded the technology for Riverkeeper’s paddling centers and events.

Sam Pesin, President, Friends of Liberty State Park

Lifetime Achievement Award

The word “indefatigable” could have been coined with Sam in mind. Son of the legendary Morris Pesin, “father” of Liberty State Park, Sam has served as president of his organization since 1995 and successfully defended the park against every conceivable threat. Captain Bill Sheehan, the staff and Trustees of Hackensack Riverkeeper are proud to honor him.

Among the dignitaries whose attendance is confirmed are: State Senator Loretta Weinberg (D-37), Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi (R-39), Demarest Mayor Raymond Cywinski (R), Westwood Mayor John Birkner (D) and fellow members of the Pascack Valley Mayors Association. Many other state, county and local officials are expected to attend to celebrate the awardees and to support Hackensack Riverkeeper’s continuing mission to protect, preserve and restore the Hackensack River.

As in previous years, the celebration will feature special guest host Brian Thompson, New Jersey correspondent for NBC-4 New York. Event sponsors include Inserra Supermarkets, Xchange at Secaucus Junction, Hackensack Meridian Health, PSE&G, SUEZ, Ramsey Outdoor Stores, Rockland Electric Company and Westy Self-storage.

Members of the public can purchase Gala tickets online at www.hackensackriverkeeper.org or by calling 201-968-0808.

Advertisement