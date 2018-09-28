Hackensack Meridian Health’s Tackle Kids Cancer Serves as Official Charity for PGA TOUR Tournament by

Thursday, September 27 2018

September 25, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health was pleased to partner with the NORTHERN TRUST PGA TOUR tournament held at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, in support of Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

“Given the PGA’s philanthropic culture and values, this is an ideal partnership,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “We are deeply grateful to the organizers of this PGA event for their generosity and compassion.”

At the event, held August 23-26, patients and their siblings served on Saturday and Sunday as honorary flag holders on the 15th hole, exchanging high-fives with top golfers, who provided young fans with their own golf balls and golf gloves. Funds were collected at a tent on the 15th hole and Chippo, the golf-anywhere game-maker, donated a game a day to the highest scorer, as participants made donations along the way.

“Raising funds and awareness, this event provides an opportunity to engage our patients, their families, and our local sponsors, while leveraging the PGA’s global audience,” said Amy Glazer, interim executive director of the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Tackle Kids Cancer at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation.

In the weeks leading up to the event, several PGA partners committed their support to Tackle Kids Cancer. The NORTHERN TRUST provided a $25,000 gift. Konica Minolta renewed its participation in the Birdies that Benefit Tackle Kids Cancer campaign, providing a matching gift to employee donations. Shake Shack developed an in-store promotion to benefit Tackle Kids Cancer, with one-dollar from every Caddy Shake sold donated to the cause. They also visited patients and delivered the treats.

The PGA Wives’ Association, in conjunction with sponsor Kendra Scott Jewelry, hosted a party for patients and their families in the lobby of the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. The event included opportunities for participants to make their own Kendra Scott piece, and practice their putting skills.

Tackle Kids Cancer, the official charity of the PGA event, raises funds for pediatric research at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. The Children’s Cancer Institute was the first center conducting bone marrow transplants for the new immunotherapy CAR-T treatment in New Jersey. Its growing research program includes pioneering work in neuro-oncology. Funds raised will help to expand innovative treatment initiatives at the Children’s Cancer Institute.

Photo: Patients of the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and their siblings, hold the flag at the 15th hole at this year’s NORTHERN TRUST PGA TOUR tournament. Hackensack Meridian Health was pleased to partner with the NORTHERN TRUST PGA TOUR tournament held at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, in support of Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

