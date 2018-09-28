HUNTER DOUGLAS ANNOUNCES NEW DESIGN TRADE PROGRAM by

Leading Manufacturer in Window Coverings Unveils Brand New Program for its Loyal Group of Design Trade

(PEARL RIVER, NY – SEPTEMBER , 2018) Hunter Douglas, the world’s leading manufacturer of custom window treatments, announced today the launch of its brand-new Design Trade Program to markets across the United States. As the company continues its top-of-the-line work with designers, architects and decorators, they are pleased to share this sophisticated program that will add ease to trade members’ projects.

The program will help designers, architects and decorators specify the perfect Hunter Douglas product for any client’s home. Those who participate will enjoy complimentary swatches of Hunter Douglas fabrics, exclusive trade pricing on all orders, a dedicated Trade Program Concierge service, access to a network of program-certified Hunter Douglas dealers and informative seminars and events throughout the year. All information will be available on a dedicated Designer Online Portal, a user-friendly platform exclusively available to those in the Design Trade Program.

Hunter Douglas Design Trade Program is currently available in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Philadelphia, Rhode Island, Washington D.C. and New Jersey, with plans to expand to additional cities nationwide over the next few months.

For more information, visit hunterdouglas.com/trade.

About Hunter Douglas, Inc.

