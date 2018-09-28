Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 28 2018 @ 03:57 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 28 2018 @ 03:57 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

HUNTER DOUGLAS ANNOUNCES NEW DESIGN TRADE PROGRAM

    Share

Leading Manufacturer in Window Coverings Unveils  Brand New Program for its Loyal Group of Design Trade

(PEARL RIVER, NY – SEPTEMBER , 2018) Hunter Douglas, the world’s leading manufacturer of custom window treatments, announced today the launch of its brand-new Design Trade Program to markets across the United States. As the company continues its top-of-the-line work with designers, architects and decorators, they are pleased to share this sophisticated program that will add ease to trade members’ projects.

The program will help designers, architects and decorators specify the perfect Hunter Douglas product for any client’s home. Those who participate will enjoy complimentary swatches of Hunter Douglas fabrics, exclusive trade pricing on all orders, a dedicated Trade Program Concierge service, access to a network of program-certified Hunter Douglas dealers and informative seminars and events throughout the year.  All information will be available on a dedicated Designer Online Portal, a user-friendly platform exclusively available to those in the Design Trade Program.

Hunter Douglas Design Trade Program is currently available in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Philadelphia, Rhode Island, Washington D.C. and New Jersey, with plans to expand to additional cities nationwide over the next few months.  

For more information, visit hunterdouglas.com/trade.  

About Hunter Douglas, Inc.

Hunter Douglas Inc., headquartered in Pearl River, NY, is the leading manufacturer and marketer of custom window treatments in North America and a major manufacturer of architectural products. The company is a national sponsor of Habitat for Humanity, covering windows in Habitat homes built in the U.S. and Canada. Hunter Douglas branded products are designed, developed and custom-crafted in the U.S. Get details at www.hunterdouglas.com or call 1-800-274-2985.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • HUNTER DOUGLAS ANNOUNCES NEW DESIGN TRADE PROGRAM
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost