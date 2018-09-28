SIMON MALLS CELEBRATE BEAUTY WEEK IN NEW JERSEY by

September 27 2018

Posted in News & Views

NEW JERSEY [September 24, 2018] Livingston Mall, Newport Centre and Rockaway Townsquare will host Simon Beauty Week in New Jersey. Beginning Monday, October 1st and running through Sunday, October 7th, participating retailers at each of the malls will offer exclusive deals to customers who mention Simon Beauty Week.

Livingston Mall, located in Livingston, has several retailers participating in Simon Beauty Week offering various deals. Lord & Taylor Beauty Counter will offer a complimentary hand massage and make-up with purchase of any fragrance. Additionally, Macy’s beauty counters including Clinique, Estée Lauder, Lancôme and MAC will have enter-to-win baskets and complimentary makeovers. Plus, with any E.L.F. Cosmetics purchase over $25, E.L.F. Cosmetics will offer a free glam makeover session.

Newport Centre, located in Jersey City, is also participating in Simon Beauty Week. Visit The Body Shop for a complimentary hand massage with their limited edition vanilla pumpkin body care range, just in time for fall. Plus, in-store demonstrations and free samples will be given to all guests. Michael Kors will participate in Simon Beauty Week by giving out free fragrance samples, while supplies last. Additionally, Sephora will offer complimentary facials and makeovers to celebrate Simon Beauty Week. Retailers providing exclusive offers include Sephora, The Body Shop, Michael Kors, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Lavi Nails, Lush, Macy’s Clinique and V&C Image Salon. For a complete list of deals, visit Guest Services located on level 1 in Center Court.

Don’t forget to stop by Center Court at Newport Centre on October 6th between 1PM-3PM for a special Simon Beauty Week event. Guests are invited to relax and pamper themselves at a variety of participating retailers beauty stations.

At Rockaway Townsquare in Rockaway, retailers will offer a variety of discounts. Guests at Lush will enjoy free skincare and haircare consultations, as well as a complimentary arm and hand massage. JCPenney Salon by InStyle will offer 20% off any salon service with a designer or senior stylist for new clients. All participating retailers include Sephora, JCPenney Salon by InStyle, Macy’s, GUESS, E.L.F. Cosmetics, Lord & Taylor, Lush and Pro Haircutters. For a complete list of deals, please visit Simon Guest Services.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Livingston Mall

An expansive retail destination for fashion, discovery and community, Livingston Mall is located at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and South Orange Avenues, and is managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. A two-level, super-regional shopping center, Livingston Mall is anchored by Lord & Taylor, Barnes & Noble, Macy's and Sears, and offers more than 100 specialty retailers, a seven unit Food Court and an indoor Children's Play Area. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.simon.com/mall/livingston-mall for the latest mall events and retailer updates. Livingston Mall is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/LivingstonMall. Follow the mall on Twitter: @ShopLivingston.

About Newport Centre

An expansive retail destination for fashion, discovery and community, Newport Centre is located in the heart of Jersey City’s Hudson River waterfront community and is managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Located only minutes from Manhattan, Newport Centre is anchored by Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s and Sears. The center features more than 130 specialty stores including a dining district for shoppers to enjoy with full-service restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.simon.com/mall/newport-centre for the latest mall events and retailer updates. Newport Centre is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShopNewportCentre and @NewportCtr on Twitter.

About Rockaway Townsquare

An expansive retail destination for fashion, discovery and community, Rockaway Townsquare is located at Route 80 and Mt. Hope Avenue in Rockaway, New Jersey, and is managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. A two-level, super-regional mall, Rockaway Townsquare features Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, Sears, JCPenney, The Cheesecake Factory, and has more than 180 specialty stores. For additional Simon information, please visit www.simon.com. Visitwww.simon.com/mall/rockaway-townsquare for the latest mall events and retailer updates. Rockaway Townsquare also is on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/RockawayTownsquare, and @ShopRockaway on Twitter.

