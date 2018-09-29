Valley Medical Group Expands to Include New Mahwah Walk-in Care Center by

Friday, September 28 2018 @ 11:47 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

MAHWAH, NJ, September 24, 2018 — Valley Medical Group is pleased to announce that it has opened a new walk-in care facility at the Center for Health and Wellness in Mahwah. Walk-in care, which can also be referred to as immediate care, bridges the gap between any illness or injury that's too urgent to wait for an appointment with a physician and the life-threatening situation that calls for a trip to the hospital emergency room.

The facility is staffed by advanced practice nurses who are available to assist with an array of healthcare needs including:

Respiratory/sinus issues (congestion, bronchitis, pneumonia, cough, nebulizer treatments)

Allergies

Rashes

Ear infections

Bug bites

Sprains and strains

Urinary tract infections

Sutures and suture removals

Wounds, abcesses and cysts

Ear lavage

Sore throats

Flu testing

Flu vaccine

Eye infections

Minor fractures (including x-ray services)

Minor burns

Gynecologic infections and complaints

STD testing

Abdominal pain

Sports physicals

The facility is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and accepts most major insurances. It is located at the Valley Center for Health and Wellness, 1400 MacArthur Boulevard, Mahwah, NJ 07430.

For more information, please call 201-316-8431.

