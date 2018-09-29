Valley Medical Group Expands to Include New Mahwah Walk-in Care Center
MAHWAH, NJ, September 24, 2018 — Valley Medical Group is pleased to announce that it has opened a new walk-in care facility at the Center for Health and Wellness in Mahwah. Walk-in care, which can also be referred to as immediate care, bridges the gap between any illness or injury that's too urgent to wait for an appointment with a physician and the life-threatening situation that calls for a trip to the hospital emergency room.
The facility is staffed by advanced practice nurses who are available to assist with an array of healthcare needs including:
Respiratory/sinus issues (congestion, bronchitis, pneumonia, cough, nebulizer treatments)
Allergies
Rashes
Ear infections
Bug bites
Sprains and strains
Urinary tract infections
Sutures and suture removals
Wounds, abcesses and cysts
Ear lavage
Sore throats
Flu testing
Flu vaccine
Eye infections
Minor fractures (including x-ray services)
Minor burns
Gynecologic infections and complaints
STD testing
Abdominal pain
Sports physicals
The facility is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and accepts most major insurances. It is located at the Valley Center for Health and Wellness, 1400 MacArthur Boulevard, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
For more information, please call 201-316-8431.
