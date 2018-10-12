Art in the Park to Take Place at Van Saun County Park by

Friday, October 12 2018

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, N. J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 54th Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show and Concert will take place on Saturday, October 13th from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Van Saun County Park. It will be held in Lot 4, area F. The rain date is Sunday, October 14th.

More than 100 adult visual artists will be featured in this exhibition and sale representing a wide scope of artistic diversity within Bergen County. This juried show is judged in six categories: Acrylics/Oils; Drawings/Prints/Pastels; Mixed Media; Photography (Digital/Traditional); Photography (Digital Manipulation): and Watercolors. Cash prizes include 1st Place/$150; 2nd Place/$125; 3rd Place/$100; Honorable Mention/$75 and Best in Show: $500.

Lloyd United will provide music from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with breaks. An exciting band of talented musicians influenced by traditional Irish groups such as The Chieftains, The Dubliners, and The Clancy Brothers, with an added approach leaning towards The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, U2, Thin Lizzy, The Waterboys and The Swell Season. The band will consist of: Lloyd Gold: mandolin and vocals; Bruce Bernardo: bass guitar; Tom Costagliola: drums; Richard Hamilton: baritone ukulele; and David Ribyat: accordion.

Enjoy an afternoon in Van Saun County Park while viewing the work of some of North Jersey’s finest artists. There will be art demos taking place during the day. The “Who Cut the Cheese” Lady food truck vendor will be present for the afternoon with a delicious variety of grilled cheese sandwiches. Van Saun County Park is a wheelchair accessible site, and large print programs will be available.

This is a free show sponsored by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs with funds made possible in part by the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

