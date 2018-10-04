MOREY’S PIERS USHERS IN SOLAR POWER by

Thursday, October 04 2018

Posted in News & Views

The 901 P17 345-watt panels are installed on the four maintenance buildings located on Hunts Pier at 2710 Boardwalk.

According to Will Morey, second-generation owner, “The system will produce more than 410,000 kilowatts per year, realizing more than $53,000 in energy savings annually. Over a 30-year period, this investment in solar power will reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 337 tons, the environmental equivalent of taking 12.4 million miles off the road or planting 126,000 trees.”

“We take our stewardship of this mile of pristine beach we enjoy so much very seriously, and the six-figure investment in this solar panel project was the right thing to do this year, no doubt,” said Jack Morey, second-generation owner.

Geoscape Solar designed the solar project and installed the panels. “Morey’s Piers has always been a New Jersey name synonymous with family,” said Lee Watson, chief operating officer and partner at Geoscape. “We were thrilled that Morey’s chose Geoscape Solar to partner with to achieve their long term financial and environmental goals. “

With a combined weight of 21 tons, the panels have been fitted onto the roofs of four maintenance buildings. Used year-round by a staff of 57 in season, the buildings house workshops for repairs, tests, painting, carpentry, and updates of all components of the rides and facilities throughout the three piers.

Jack Morey noted that the solar project complements the company’s environmental conservation and sustainability programs that include use of biodegradable products system-wide, recyclable plastics and reduced Styrofoam usage, along with energy-efficient lighting throughout, and a proactive recycling system with 30.82 tons of material recycled in 2017. Morey’s Piers is in the planning stages of undertaking additional efficiency usage studies to identify other areas to save both energy and waste.

About Geoscape Solar

After 10 years in solar installations, Geoscape Solar has grown into an industry leader in New Jersey. With local offices in Mount Laurel, Cape May and Florham Park, Geoscape Solar installs and helps finance solar energy systems for commercial properties, non-profit organizations and residential homes. Trusted for over a decade to design innovative systems that yield maximum output, Geoscape also offers creative financing options and deliver top quality installations. Named Sun Power's Top Commercial Regional Producer for 2017 and consistently making Solar Power World’s List of Top 500 Solar Companies. For more information, visit www.GeoscapeSolar.com call 1-877-GEOSUN-1 or like us on Facebook.

About Morey’s Piers

