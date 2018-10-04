STOP & SHOP SUPPORTS AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY’S MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER FOR SEVENTH YEAR by

In-Store Donation Campaign to Run October 5-21 in Stores Across New York and New Jersey

For the seventh year, Stop & Shop grocery stores will support the fight against breast cancer through a series of activations benefitting the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

From October 5 to 21, Stop & Shop will collect donations via its ‘Pink Ribbon’ campaign. Upon checkout, customers at the company’s 136 New York and New Jersey stores can personalize a donation of $1, $3, or $5 by hanging an official pink ribbon donation card in the store, honoring loved ones that have fought cancer. This is the seventh year of Stop & Shop’s ‘Pink Ribbon’ campaign, which has raised nearly $1.5 million since 2012.

Outside the store, Stop & Shop will support fifteen Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in New York and New Jersey with an in-kind donation of more than 200,000 bottles of water, which are distributed to walkers free of charge.

“Our commitment to the American Cancer Society is driven by our passionate employees who voluntarily participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks year after year, as well as by our customers, who express through both words and dollars how important this cause is to them,” said Steve Kienzle, SVP Sales and Operations South Market for Stop & Shop. “Through this campaign, we’re investing in the most effective cancer-fighting organization in our country. The entire Stop & Shop family is proud to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without breast cancer.”

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, uniting nearly 300 communities to celebrate breast cancer survivors, pay tribute to loved ones lost, and raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Stop & Shop is committed to helping the Society attack cancer from every angle by raising funds to support breast cancer research, free patient service programs, and awareness and education campaigns

To find out how you can join Stop & Shop’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team and support their efforts to end breast cancer forever, inquire at the customer service desk of your local Stop & Shop store.

About Stop & Shop

