Hackensack Meridian Health Names Mark D. Sparta President of Hackensack University Medical Center

“I want to congratulate Mark on his new executive leadership position,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am confident that his expertise and vision will best serve our patients, their families, and our team members as Hackensack University Medical Center looks toward a promising future.”

Mr. Sparta assumes this role after serving as executive vice president, chief operating officer, Hackensack University Medical Center. From November 2014 to June 2015, he served as acting CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.

For seven years prior, Mr. Sparta served as senior operations officer at Hackensack University Medical Center. Earlier in his career, as a licensed physical therapist, he had the opportunity to view systems firsthand, practicing clinically at Hackensack University Medical Center. Focused on value-based payer partnerships and alternative care delivery strategies, Mr. Sparta leverages his clinical and operational backgrounds to achieve sustainable results.

“Mark cares deeply about doing what is best for our patients and he leads by example,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, north regional president of Hackensack Meridian Health and immediate past president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “I look forward to the good work we will continue to do together in service of our community.”

Mr. Sparta holds a Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from Ithaca College and a Master of Public Administration in health policy and management from Seton Hall University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is board-certified in Healthcare Management.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has nearly 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” The network was also named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the first private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University - in more than 50 years to address a growing shortage of physicians and dramatic changes in health care delivery. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it. Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic, New Jersey’s oldest and most respected behavioral health provider, signed a definitive agreement to merge.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

