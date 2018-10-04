BOUTIQUE COLLECTION OF 10 UPSCALE CONDOS COMING SOON TO HOBOKEN’S NORTH END by

HOBOKEN, N.J., October 2nd, 2018 – A boutique collection of ten upscale condominiums in Hoboken’s desirable north end will make its much anticipated debut in early fall, according to its developer.

Bijou Properties announced today that VIA Lofts, which features well-appointed two-and three-bedroom homes, will officially launch its sales program in mid-September. Lavish condominiums at the six-story building will range from 1,372 to 1,495 square-feet of luxury living space with initial pricing expected to begin from $1.195 million.

Sophisticated finishes and appointments found throughout the homes include 11’ foot loft ceilings, high-performance Miele appliances, oversized windows, wide-plank oak flooring and super-efficient VRV central heating and cooling system. Select condominiums will offer private terraces, and a limited number of residences will boast New York City views.

Located at 1410 Grand Street, VIA Lofts is registered for LEED Platinum certification for homes from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), and is the latest sustainable luxury condominium building introduced by Bijou Properties in uptown Hoboken, N.J.

“VIA Lofts has already generated strong market buzz, particularly as construction has progressed and the quality, style and uniqueness of this luxury building has become clear,” says Larry Bijou, managing partner of the firm that bears his name. “We expect VIA Lofts to quickly move to the forefront of Hudson County’s for-sale housing market thanks to its sleek and modern design, eco-friendly, cost-savings materials and appliances, and well-appointed floorplans.”

Designed by MHS Architects, the building features a distinctive multi-colored red and grey brick exterior with oversized windows to blend seamlessly into its neighborhood streetscape. The top penthouse floor adds to the architectural asset with an aluminum composite, a visually stunning metal finish that continues to waterfall down the edge of the façade into a board-form concrete finish.

“The exterior of VIA Lofts vividly illustrates how we carefully selected high-end materials to deliver an environmentally-conscious condo building to Hudson County,” Mr. Bijou continues. “For example, in today’s urban market the exteriors of many new multi-family projects are finished with brick panel siding. At VIA Lofts, we laid traditional brick which is extremely eco-friendly and provides better weather prevention, temperature control and ease of maintenance.

“Aesthetically, despite being hot out of the oven, the specially treated masonry bricks have the distinguished appearance of brick already aged 100-plus years. The end result is a building that’s not only highly-efficient, but also stylish and contemporary. ”

Residents will enjoy a host of desirable building amenities and services, such as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, landscaped amenity terrace with 42” lynx grilling area, on-site private parking garage and secured individual storage crates and bike racks. There will also be 1,930 square-feet ground floor retail space.

From the moment a resident steps into VIA Lofts, they’ll get a true sense of the quality that awaits them with a welcoming, upscale lobby that features polished concrete floor, exposed concrete walls with bamboo panels, decorative farm door and chic industrial-inspired lighting and fixtures.

VIA is being built in accordance with the USGBC’s LEED guidelines for developing high-performance, sustainable buildings which incorporate responsible site development, energy efficient design and ecological-friendly materials to create environmentally-sensitive urban living environment.

As recognition for its dedication to building responsible homes and buildings, Bijou Properties recently received a 2018 “Smart Growth” award for creating an iconic, mixed-use development in an emerging neighborhood in Hoboken. New Jersey Future, a non-profit organization that promotes responsible land-use policies, named the developers 424-unit 700 Jackson Street rental building one of the recipients of its prestigious annual award.

Irene Perello of Hudson Place Realty is handling sales and marketing for VIA Lofts. For additional information, please call 201-681-6191 or visit www.vialofts.com. Interested buyers

can also email [email protected]

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken NJ, Bijou Properties designs, develops & manages the highest quality sustainable buildings and has become a recognized leader in the field of green development along the Hudson Waterfront. Recent projects include Park + Garden, Garden Street Lofts (NJ’s First LEED Gold Residential Highrise), The Hostess Factory, a 42,000 square-foot retail restoration including a 20,000 square-foot Green Roof; and Edge Lofts, a Midrise residential project at 1405 Clinton Street which is a candidate to receive the first NJ LEED Residential for Homes Platinum designation. Beyond its individual properties, Bijou Properties is focused on creating better neighborhoods and healthier environments for the community at large. More information can be found on the company website: www.bijouproperties.com.

