BERKELEY COLLEGE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMUNICATIONS AND EXTERNAL RELATIONS RECEIVES BRAND BUILDER AWARD

Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations (left), Berkeley College, accepts her award from Linda Wellbrock, Founder, Leading Women Entrepreneurs & Business Owners, at the recognition event celebrating the Top 25 Leading Women Brand Builders.The award recognizes marketing, advertising and public relations experts who excel in brand innovation and leveraging media outlets. “There are some women for whom accomplishing major achievements isn’t enough,” Ms. Wellbrock said. “They must also mentor, and bring dreams to reality for young women who rely on the guidance and expertise of someone like Angela to accomplish amazing things.” The keynote speaker was Lori Goltermann, CEO, Aon Risk Solutions U.S. Retail. The reception was held at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster Township, NJ, on September 21, 2018.
