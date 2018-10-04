Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, October 04 2018 @ 04:45 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Argentinian Dance Company Visits Bergen Oct. 12

PARAMUS, N.J. – Spend an evening with Argentinian dance company Fusion Tango as they perform innovative choreographies that combine traditional tango with modern elements Friday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with a show that depicts a tale of romance, seduction and betrayal. Fusion Tango, created by choreographer Sandra Antognazzi, features some of Argentina’s most talented dancers and musicians, who have performed at venues throughout the U.S. 

Tickets are $35 for the general public, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu. 

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
