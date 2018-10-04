WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK AT BERKELEY COLLEGE HIGHLIGHTS BREAKING BARRIERS by

Thursday, October 04 2018 @ 11:15 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

More than 20 speakers across two states will elevate voices of women in business

Share the News: @BerkeleyCollege #WEW2018

In honor of Women’s Entrepreneurship Week, Berkeley College will host special events in New York and New Jersey that elevate the voices of women in business. Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers is part of a global initiative that focuses on strategies for empowering women economically and politically, incubating the future of women entrepreneurs, and other important issues.

Elizabeth de León Bhargava, Esq., Deputy Secretary for Labor and Workforce, New York State, will deliver the keynote address on Wednesday, October 17, at Berkeley College in Midtown Manhattan (12 East 41st Street). Michele N. Siekerka, Esq., President and CEO, New Jersey Business & Industry Association, will be the keynote speaker on Thursday, October 18, at Berkeley College in Woodbridge, NJ (430 Rahway Avenue).

Get Inspired! Register Today: There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. Click here to register in New Jersey. Click here to register in New York.

“Leaders need courage and vision to overcome barriers, and Women’s Entrepreneurship Week at Berkeley College sets the stage for conversations that will inspire women of all backgrounds to pursue their dreams,” said Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College.

The event is open to business owners, chamber members, community leaders, media professionals, students and faculty. Berkeley College will collect gently worn business clothing for a student Career Closet at the event.

Panelists include:

• Jessica Ballew, Chief Empowerment Officer and Founder, J.E.S.S.I.C.A. Cares

• Elisa Charters, President and Co-Founder, Latina Surge

• Zuleika Cuevas, Manager of Training and Development, Berkeley College

• Wilda Diaz, Mayor, City of Perth Amboy

• Joanna Gagis, Producer and Correspondent, NJTV News

• Sally Glick, Principal and Chief Growth Strategist, Sobel & Co.

• Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College

• Shelly Jones Jennings, Vice President and Director of Digital, Earl G. Graves, Ltd./BLACK ENTERPRISE

• Vicky Llerena, CEO, Social Vibes Media

• Jean Nash Wells, Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, The Positive Community

• Tendai N’Doro, Regional Director, New Jersey Small Business Development Center

• Cristyne Nicholas, CEO, Nicholas & Lence Communications

• Patricia Perkins-Auguste, Councilwoman-at-Large, City of Elizabeth

• Nancy Ploeger, Executive Director and Secretary, IWEC, The International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation

• Nancy Robles-Guess, Executive Vice President, Operations and Compliance Officer, Eastern Funding LLC

• Amy Soricelli, Vice President, Career Services, Berkeley College

• Syleecia Thompson, DBA, Entertainment Manager and Brand Strategist, DYG Management Group, and Professor, Management, Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business

• Elizabeth Velez, President, The Velez Organization

• Angie Tang, Board Trustee, Berkeley College, and Impact Investing Advisor

• Mary Wagner, PhD, Interim Dean, Berkeley College School of Graduate Studies

• Diane Walsh, Executive Vice President, Communications and Programs, Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

• Linda Wellbrock, CEO and Founder, Leading Women Entrepreneurs

• Allison C. Williams, Esq., Founder and Owner, Williams Law Group, LLC

• Elana Zolfo, EdD, Dean, Larry L. Luing School of Business

Advertisement