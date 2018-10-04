CIANJ Honors LG Electronics USA for Best Practices by

(Englewood Cliffs, NJ – October 2, 2018) LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, was honored by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) with its 2018 Best Practices Award “for enabling, empowering and energizing successful teams.”

LG received this honor as CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine welcomed New Jersey business leaders to the 2018 Best Practices Conference saluting innovation in the workplace. More than 150 executives participated in the conference featuring guest speaker Teresa Oakley, Vice President, Human Resources, LG Electronics USA, who received the award on behalf of the company.

The Best Practices Awards are presented annually to company and business leaders selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges assembled by CIANJ. The association represents more 900 corporate members and works to advance free market principles.

According to William Cho, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America, “Talent development is a major emphasis at LG, and it represents a key to our growth and success in our New Jersey headquarters and across the country. As CEO, I challenge our entire U.S. management team to identify high-potential employees and core talent. And as a company, we give them the tools for career advancement. That includes internal training programs, cross-functional team participation, job scope expansion, mentoring and variety of external leadership training programs. At all levels of our organization, we offer robust development and mentoring programs designed to help our people grow professionally and in their careers at LG-US. Talent development is a journey, a 50-50 partnership between the employee and the company. Our role as leaders is to nurture career development with opportunities that best serve both the company and the employee. We are very fortunate in the Garden State to have such a strong talent pool, and I am proud that LG is attracting, developing and promoting the best and brightest.”

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com and www.LGenglewoodcliffs.com.

Photo Caption: Teresa Oakley, Vice President, Human Resources, LG Electronics USA, is congratulated by Anthony Russo, President, Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

Photo Credit: Russ DeSantis

