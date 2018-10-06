Leonia Chamber Musicians Society Announces New 2018-2019 Season by

(Bergen County, New Jersey; October 3, 2018) -- The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization based in the borough of Leonia, New Jersey, announces the launch of their 2018-2019 season.

The opening concert takes places on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Leonia United Methodist Church, located at 396 Broad Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey. The concert presents an evening of "Hungarian Goulash", featuring the stirring music of Ernst von Dohnányi and the rhythmic energy of Zoltán Kodály. The program also offers the delicious Trio D'Hote of Ferde Grofe and Waltzes by Antonin Dvorak. The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's members --Theresa Norris, flute; Roy Lewis, violin; Maggie Speier, viola; Daryl Goldberg, cello; and Pat Dougherty, bass -- perform.

On Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 4 p.m., The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society presents a benefit for the Leonia High School Music Program. This event, "Our Heart's in Music", includes members of the High School Music Program performing with The Leonia Chamber Musicians. The program spotlights these acclaimed special guests Cynthia Phelps, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello; Barbara Mallow, cello; Steven Masi, piano; and Wonjung Kim, soprano. Further details and a VIP package will be announced for this special occasion.

The season closes on Sunday March 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church at 150 Park Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey with 'March Winds', featuring woodwinds with a nod to the theater. The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's members Theresa Norris, flute and Marsha Heller, oboe are joined by Broadway's "Phantom of the Orchestra" members Atsuko Sato, bassoon and Norman Weiss, piano. The music includes a new composition by Weiss, British composer and actress Madeline Dring, and the virtuoso duo for Flute and Bassoon by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

For these concerts, tickets are available for purchase the day of each performance at the door for $30 adults, $25 seniors, and students under age 18 are admitted free. Refreshments are served after the concert, and the audience is invited to meet and greet the musicians.

Holiday Concert

The Leonia Public Library presents The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society for a second annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 7 p.m. This special concert is free and open to the community. The library is located at 227 Fort Lee Rd. in Leonia, New Jersey, and parking is available in a lot behind the building and on side streets.

About Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, enriches the cultural environment of the community by presenting a series of high quality, affordable, and accessible chamber music concerts. The members of the Leonia Chamber Musicians generate the excitement of a live performance with professional talent: all of them perform in the major concert halls of New York City.

Music for the programs is selected to represent different periods and styles of music. Presentations are given about the music being played, the composers, the musicians and related subjects.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. are welcome and encouraged to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices. Checks may be made to the attention of Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 473, Leonia, New Jersey 07605. To be added to the mailing list, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call Daryl Goldberg at 201-947-3923.

For more information about the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., visit https://www.facebook.com/leoniachambermusic.

Photo Caption: The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc.

Photo Credit: Roy Lewis

