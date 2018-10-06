CLIFFSIDE PARK MAYOR THOMAS CALABRESE JOINS DMG INVESTMENTS TO OFFICIALLY GRAND OPEN ONE PARK LUXURY CONDOMINIUM BUILDING by

Friday, October 05 2018

Posted in News & Views

Completed Condos and 25,000 Square Feet of Amenities Unveiled During Ribbon Cutting

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., October 4th, 2018 – With the cut of a ceremonial ribbon, Cliffside Park Mayor Thomas Calabrese and principals of DMG Investments ushered in a new era of New Jersey Gold Coast living with the official Grand Opening of One Park, a 14-story luxury condominium building uniquely situated atop the historic Palisades Cliffs in this Bergen County borough.

The milestone occasion, attended by a host of municipal officials and dignitaries, marked the completion of the building’s 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities and signaled the start of closings following a spirited pre-construction sales period for the 204-unit residential offering. A public Grand Opening will be held this weekend for prospective buyers.

“This is an exciting day for Cliffside Park as we witness the results of a lot of years of careful planning, hard work, and collaboration between the Borough and a private company that chose to invest in our community,” Mayor Calabrese said. “I’d like to congratulate DMG Investments and all the professionals involved in realizing your vision for One Park. The building is certainly beautiful and iconic from the outside. We look forward to welcoming new Cliffside Park residents who we hope will become active members of our community.”

“We’re delighted to stand here today and officially unveil One Park to the community,” added Jacky He, Executive Vice President of DMG Investments. “This building is the first large-scale residential property to be introduced in Cliffside Park in nearly a generation, and its completion paves the way for the Borough to firmly stake its claim as the next premier Hudson River Gold Coast destination. Today’s ribbon cutting completes our vision for the property which was to transform vacant, underutilized land in a one-of-a-kind location into a modern and stylish architectural landmark with upscale homes and world-class amenities, all just minutes from New York City.”

The ribbon cutting event also featured a special presentation of the fully-automated Unitronics parking system at One Park. The valet-style, high tech system significantly eases and modernizes the resident parking experience, optimizes storage space for cars, provides extra space for leisure, enhances the building aesthetic and creates a much safe environment by eliminating a self-driving garage.

Following the Grand Opening, a special twilight reception was held at One Park for influential brokers and real estate professionals from both sides of the Hudson River. With the awe-inspiring Manhattan skyline service as the perfect background, guests we treated to VIP tours of the building’s completed homes and amenities. Welcoming attendees to both events were a collection of luxury cars – including a Maserati and several Ferrari’s – to further emphasize the luxury and sophistication of One Park.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Architectura, with interior spaces curated by VLDG, One Park takes full advantage of its elevated location perched above the vibrant waterfront below with uninterrupted views of the Manhattan skyline stretching from the George Washington Bridge to Wall Street.

One Park’s full suite of lifestyle amenities includes a 24-hour attended front desk, an Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and guest suites. The building also offers a 24-hour doorman.

One Park features a glass window wall facade and private outdoor space for every home to take full advantage of its dramatic clifftop location and sweeping vistas. A collection of well-appointed one-to-four-bedroom homes range from 752 to more than 1,600 square-feet of elegant living space. The homes are priced from the $500,000s.

Interior spaces boast expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the finest fixtures, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

One Park’s Cliffside Park location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and New York Waterway ferry service to Manhattan. The one square-mile borough also enjoys a diverse dining and shopping scene. The main thoroughfare, Anderson Avenue, or “The Avenue” as it is affectionately referred to, is lined with boutique stores and shops, while an eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits are just minutes away in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken.

For more information on One Park, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com.

ABOUT DMG INVESTMENTS LLC

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

