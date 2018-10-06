BERKELEY COLLEGE HOSTS "BIG DATA, BIG SKILLS!" EVENT AT PARAMUS CAMPUS by

The following event will take place at Berkeley College, 64 East Midland Avenue, Paramus: October 16

Berkeley College will host a “Big Data, Big Skills!” event in partnership with Women in Tech NJ and NY. Attendees will hear panelists discuss who will have jobs in our changing data-driven world and what skills are necessary. This is an opportunity to learn about data and analytics from industry experts. These panelists are:

-- Flore Dorcely-Mohr, Senior Director, Berkeley College Online and Paramus Campuses, (moderator)

-- Nevea Van Wright, Director, Success Engagement, Salesforce

-- Darshan Desai, PhD, Professor, Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business

-- Sonya A. Burnham- Collins, MSc, Senior Product Manager, Express Scripts, Inc.

-- Sree Vuthaluru, Associate Systems Engineer, SAS Institute

The event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., is free, but registration is required. To RSVP or for questions, visit: http://berkeleycollege.force.com/EventRegistrationNew?eventId=7010V0000023Q2K

