River Days Events Focus on Educational Fun

Saturday, October 06 2018 @ 11:37 AM EDT

This weekend-Historical tours of the Schuylkill, Poconos Harvest Fest, biking on New Jersey trails, Petty’s Island clean-up, mussel survey & Fish-off at Bartram’s Garden!

Note: River Days Events are free unless noted otherwise. For more information and a complete schedule of events see WatershedAlliance.org

Saturday, October 6th, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm The Schuylkill Navigation: A Photographic History Tour at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, Phila, PA - Fairmount Water Works photographer-educator Sandy Sorlien will present highlights of her recent documentary project, Inland: The Abandoned Canals of the Schuylkill Navigation, as well as some historic images of the locks, dams, and canals.

Saturday, October 6th, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Harvest Festival at Pocono Environmental Education Center, Dingmans Ferry, PA - Celebrate Fall at PEEC’s 8th annual Harvest Festival! Enjoy animal presenters, arts & crafts, hands-on activities, conservation exhibits, live music, local food, old-timey activities & more! Bring your family & friends to this great event! $5 per car, call 570-828-2319 for details.

Saturday, October 6th, 10:00 am– 1:00 pm Watershed to Watershed Bike Ride at The Watershed Institute, Pennington, NJ -Explore the Lawrence-Hopewell Trail (LHT) by bike and learn why the streams and rivers in your watershed are important to clean drinking water.

Saturday, October 6th, 8:30 am- 12:00 pm Petty’s Island Community Clean-up Day, Camden, NJ-Here’s your chance to be part of the restoration of Petty’s Island. 12+ Must pre-register.

Saturday, October 6th, 10:30 am Gateway Park Park Bike & Freshwater Mussel Survey, Come learn about freshwater mussels in the tidal Cooper River, and then enjoy a ride along the Camden Greenway Phase I Loop, with strategic stops for historical and ecological interpretation; begins and ends at Gateway Park parking lot, located 2698 Admiral Wilson Boulevard, Merchantville, NJ 08109.

Sunday, October 7th, Walking Tour of Schuylkill River History 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, Phila., PA - Fairmount Water Works photographer-educator Sandy Sorlien leads a walk interpreting remnants of the 108-mile Schuylkill Navigation system along the Roxborough and Manayunk stretches of the river.

