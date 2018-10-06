River Days Events Focus on Educational Fun
This weekend-Historical tours of the Schuylkill, Poconos Harvest Fest, biking on New Jersey trails, Petty’s Island clean-up, mussel survey & Fish-off at Bartram’s Garden!
Note: River Days Events are free unless noted otherwise. For more information and a complete schedule of events see WatershedAlliance.org
Saturday, October 6th, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm The Schuylkill Navigation: A Photographic History Tour at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, Phila, PA - Fairmount Water Works photographer-educator Sandy Sorlien will present highlights of her recent documentary project, Inland: The Abandoned Canals of the Schuylkill Navigation, as well as some historic images of the locks, dams, and canals.
Saturday, October 6th, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Harvest Festival at Pocono Environmental Education Center, Dingmans Ferry, PA - Celebrate Fall at PEEC’s 8th annual Harvest Festival! Enjoy animal presenters, arts & crafts, hands-on activities, conservation exhibits, live music, local food, old-timey activities & more! Bring your family & friends to this great event! $5 per car, call 570-828-2319 for details.
Saturday, October 6th, 10:00 am– 1:00 pm Watershed to Watershed Bike Ride at The Watershed Institute, Pennington, NJ -Explore the Lawrence-Hopewell Trail (LHT) by bike and learn why the streams and rivers in your watershed are important to clean drinking water.
Saturday, October 6th, 8:30 am- 12:00 pm Petty’s Island Community Clean-up Day, Camden, NJ-Here’s your chance to be part of the restoration of Petty’s Island. 12+ Must pre-register.
Saturday, October 6th, 10:30 am Gateway Park Park Bike & Freshwater Mussel Survey, Come learn about freshwater mussels in the tidal Cooper River, and then enjoy a ride along the Camden Greenway Phase I Loop, with strategic stops for historical and ecological interpretation; begins and ends at Gateway Park parking lot, located 2698 Admiral Wilson Boulevard, Merchantville, NJ 08109.
Sunday, October 7th, Walking Tour of Schuylkill River History 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, Phila., PA - Fairmount Water Works photographer-educator Sandy Sorlien leads a walk interpreting remnants of the 108-mile Schuylkill Navigation system along the Roxborough and Manayunk stretches of the river.Sunday, October 7th, 8:00 am-12:00 pm, Southwest Fish-Off at Bartram’s Garden, Phila., PA- Free fishing derby with activities for all ages. Fish from our dock, the riverbank or from one of our rowboats. Win prizes! One rod per person, bring your own rod or borrow on of ours, no fishing license necessary, catch and release. All ages and abilities welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult if fishing from one of our boats.
