The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, October 07 2018 @ 03:40 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, October 07 2018 @ 03:40 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

HARVEST FEAST CULINARY GATHERINGS

In partnership with Ridgewood Parks and Recreation, HealthBarn USA is hosting two gatherings to celebrate their healthy harvest from the organic garden.  Enjoy the delicious bounty creatively prepared by nationally recognized cookbook author Stacey Antine and her HealthBarn USA team.

This unique dining experience will satisfy taste buds as you learn healthy tips.  A specially designed 5-course dinner will include wonderful seasonal produce, organic free-range chicken (vegetarian options available), and conclude with a chocolate surprise.  Dietary restrictions can be accommodated.  Recipes will be distributed with nutritional analyses.

Choose from Wednesday, October 17th or Friday, November 2nd
6:30 to 9:00 pm each night
Habernickel Park Gate House, 1057 Hillcrest Road
Must purchase in advance - $65 per person (non-residents $75)
Children 12 and up welcome to accompany their parent/caregiver

Purchase online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (under Village Parks and Recreation, Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed. 


 

  HARVEST FEAST CULINARY GATHERINGS
