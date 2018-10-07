HARVEST FEAST CULINARY GATHERINGS by

Saturday, October 06 2018 @ 04:05 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

This unique dining experience will satisfy taste buds as you learn healthy tips. A specially designed 5-course dinner will include wonderful seasonal produce, organic free-range chicken (vegetarian options available), and conclude with a chocolate surprise. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated. Recipes will be distributed with nutritional analyses.

Choose from Wednesday, October 17th or Friday, November 2nd

6:30 to 9:00 pm each night

Habernickel Park Gate House, 1057 Hillcrest Road

Must purchase in advance - $65 per person (non-residents $75)

Children 12 and up welcome to accompany their parent/caregiver

Purchase online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (under Village Parks and Recreation, Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.





Advertisement