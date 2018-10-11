LIVINGSTON MALL TEAMS UP WITH SUSAN G. KOMEN® TO FIGHT BREAST CANCER DURING NATIONAL BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH by

Livingston Mall today announced its fall 2018 campaign in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer, a disease that kills more than 41,000 people in the U.S. each year. Livingston Mall is owned and operated by Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. More than 150 Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide will be participating in a range of activities during October.

Through this campaign, Simon is helping support Komen’s work to save lives and reach its ‘Bold Goal’ of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026. Simon is joining the fight against breast cancer by starting a national conversation and challenging people to help create a renewed movement in the fight against breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to launch our fall 2018 ‘More Than Pink initiatives’ and have been overwhelmed by the ongoing positive support this movement has garnered with our shoppers, retailers and employees to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths,” said Amanda Anderson, Area Director of Marketing at Livingston Mall.

From October 1-29, visitors to Livingston Mall will be able to participate in a variety of programs to help support Susan G. Komen. Guests are invited to visit the Mall Management Office (located near Sears) or text KOMEN to 74666 to donate to Susan G. Komen. In exchange for a $10 donation, shoppers will instantly receive a Discount Pass, providing 15% or 25% off one item at each participating retailer. All Discount Pass donations go directly to Susan G. Komen.

Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard®: Customers can purchase a Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard® at the Mall Management Office. One dollar of each Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard® sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen. The Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard® is available for purchase year-round.

Local Events: On October 13th from 11AM-1PM, join Livingston Mall in Center Court for PINKtober! This event will feature a DJ, retailer booths and free giveaways. Plus, Montclair Learning Center will have a kids tutorial making pink slime, One River School will showcase local artists’ “The Pink Project” and Sip of Art will host a kids “twist of art” painting class.

From 2017 – 2018, Simon has raised $2.77 Million in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.

About Livingston Mall

An expansive retail destination for fashion, discovery and community, Livingston Mall is located at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and South Orange Avenues, and is managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. A two-level, super-regional shopping center, Livingston Mall is anchored by Lord & Taylor, Barnes & Noble, Macy's and Sears, and offers more than 100 specialty retailers, a seven unit Food Court and an indoor Children's Play Area. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.simon.com/mall/livingston-mall for the latest mall events and retailer updates. Livingston Mall is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/LivingstonMall. Follow the mall on Twitter: @ShopLivingston.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $956 million in research and provided more than $2.1 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

