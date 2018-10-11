Create and Network at Northern NJ Community Foundation's Connect the Dots Makerspace Expo by

(Bergen County, New Jersey; October 10, 2018) -- If you enjoy creating art, designs, inventions, woodwork, crafts, or other products, come to the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen next Connect the Dots event, Makerspace Expo, on Monday, November 5. The hands-on networking event takes place at Bergen Makerspace in the Bergen County Technical Schools Adult & Continuing Education Building, located at 190 Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, New Jersey from 6:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Good-will donations are welcome.

Learn about the Maker Movement by experiencing a makerspace firsthand. Educators Dennis Montone and Mark Tronicke, along with five makers will demonstrate the tools, equipment, projects, and uses of laser cut, 3D printed art, woodturning, and upcycled electronics sculpture. This open space provides a collaborative workplace and brings together a community of like-minded creatives, designers, artists, and inventors exploring and sharing ideas and developing finished products. Connect with artists, municipal and community leaders, and business owners living or working in Bergen County and meet others with similar interests.

“The ethos of makerspaces and the maker movement aligns perfectly with the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation’s mission to bring people together to share best practices, ideas, inspiration, and talent as a way to build stronger, more productive and vibrant communities. We encourage artists to come out on November 5 to experience an amazing creative resource here in Bergen County," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

Register

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.nnjcfnovctd.eventbrite.com. For further information about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation or ArtsBergen, contact [email protected] or call 201-568-5608.

About NNJCF

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an emerging arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

