Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center Helps Giants Fans Make a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer by

Wednesday, October 10 2018 @ 04:55 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views



The GamePlan for Reducing Risk of Breast Cancer provides helpful information on how to reduce the risk of breast cancer, encouraging women to get an annual mammogram and set up an annual physical with one of Hackensack Meridian Health’s award-winning physicians.

“Our Hackensack Meridian Health team is proud to partner with the New York Giants in the fight to end breast cancer,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Together, we are creating awareness and encouraging women not to miss a ‘crucial catch’ by getting appropriately screened.”

“Since 2009 the New York Giants have recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month by celebrating survivorship and inspiring our fans to “make a crucial catch” and intercept cancer early. Hackensack Meridian Health has been a great partner in helping spread the word and providing our fans with their “GamePlan for Health” and providing the most up-to-date recommendations for screening and early detection techniques,” said Allison Stangeby, vice president of Community and Corporate Relations for the New York Giants.

The Giants and Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center will also be recognizing survivorship on October 11th, inviting breast cancer survivor, Silvana Florian-Maldonado, and her physician Deena Graham, M.D., board certified medical oncologist and member of the Breast and Gynecological Divisions at John Thuerer Cancer Center, onto the sidelines before the game to speak with NBC New York about Silvana’s journey, her early detection of the disease, and the care she received at John Theurer Cancer Center. Silvana and Dr. Graham will urge women to make that Crucial Catch and intercept cancer early.

“One in eight women in the U.S. are at risk for developing breast cancer, and early detection is our best defense,” said Dr. Graham. “With early screening, the five-year survival rate is excellent.”

To download a copy of the GamePlan for Reducing Risk of Breast Cancer, go to HackensackMeridianHealth.org/Giants. Or to make an appointment with a Hackensack Meridian Health physician, call 1-888-732-9355.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health is the official cancer hospital of the NY Giants.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 450 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” The network was also named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the first private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University - in more than 50 years to address a growing shortage of physicians and dramatic changes in health care delivery. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it. Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic, New Jersey’s oldest and most respected behavioral health provider, signed a definitive agreement to merge.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

