CIT Training – Autism Recognition And Response For Law Enforcement/First Responders

Monday, October 15, 2018 | 9:30am – 1:00pm

Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute

281 Campgaw Road, Mahwah – Hall of Heroes

The actions or non-responsiveness of people with autism are almost always misinterpreted by untrained individuals. Inappropriate social responses and non-contextual emotional outbursts, commonly seen in people with autism, can cause confusion at best and spark conflict in worst case scenarios. The inability to follow complex or even simple directions during an emergency or crisis situation can lead to serious injury or worse. Without training and awareness of this condition, tragic consequences often ensue when effected individuals come in contact with law enforcement. The primary goal of this project is to make the general community a safer place for people with developmental disabilities

Gary Weitzen is the Executive Director of POAC Autism Services, which is the largest provider of free autism training and education in the state of New Jersey. Mr. Weitzen, comes to POAC with 20 years’ experience in the risk management field. He is a Masters Level, safety and education expert with over fourteen years’ experience in special needs program provision and education. In addition to his duties at POAC, for the past thirteen years he has worked for an autism program teaching life skills to adults with autism. Mr. Weitzen currently serves on the New Jersey Governor’s Council for Biomedical Research. In the past he has served as New Jersey representative for Unlocking Autism, and Vice President of Princeton Autism Technology. He has appeared on virtually every major network and local news station as an expert on autism and has given presentations to tens of thousands of people across New Jersey. Mr. Weitzen has three children. His eldest son Christopher has autism. He has been a passionate advocate of children and adults with autism for well over a decade.

Price: $25 (includes light refreshments)

Register with CC

https://www.careplusnj.org/product/cit-training-autism-recognition-and-response/

Register with PO or Check

https://www.careplusnj.org/product/purchase-order-cit-autism/

To process a PO, mail to:

Care Plus NJ

Attention: Elizabeth Itzie

610 Valley Health Plaza

Paramus, NJ 07652

Payment Written to: Care Plus NJ

**Indicate Bergen County CIT on the PO**

