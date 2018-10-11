Woodbury Common Premium Outlets Launches Onsite Food Delivery Service for Visitors, Employees by

Thursday, October 11 2018 @ 09:13 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Shoppers can now order food from Woodbury Common’s various eateries using the ‘Woodbury Quick Eats’ food delivery app

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (October 11, 2018) — Woodbury Common Premium Outlets has made it easier for shoppers to refuel with a meal from one of the Outlets several onsite eateries with the launch of ‘Woodbury Quick Eats.’

The new food delivery service can be accessed from four designated spots on the property through secure weatherproof iPads located in Market Hall, Black Dirt Bourbon Barn, the Welcome Center and near the Calvin Klein store in the Saratoga District. The service is also accessible from mobile devices.

Using the app, shoppers can order food from many of the onsite restaurants, including Shake Shack, Melt Shop, Just Salad, Kung Po Wok, Umi Teriyaki, Auntie Anne's, McDonald’s, Cinnabon, Häagen-Dazs and Dylan’s Candy Bar. Delivery men or women on golf carts will bring the food to the four iPad locations. The food can also be picked up directly from the eateries.

“This is a one-of-a-kind amenity available only at Woodbury Common,” said David Mistretta, General Manager. “Shoppers can sit at any of the benches throughout the property and enjoy their meal in the open, or they can relax and eat while sipping a drink at Black Dirt Bourbon Barn. ‘Woodbury Quick Eats’ is the kind of unique experience that visitors have come to expect and enjoy at Woodbury Common.”

The service is available to shoppers and Woodbury Common employees. There is a $4.99 convenience fee for shoppers and a $2.99 fee for employees.

To learn more about ‘Woodbury Quick Eats,’ visit WoodburyQuickEats.com.

Sign up for the VIP Shopper Club to learn about the latest updates and receive exclusive offers from your favorite stores. With no cost for membership, there's nothing holding you back from getting access to the best outlet perks. To learn more, visit premiumoutlets.com/vip.

About Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Conveniently accessed from New York City via the New York State Thruway at Exit 16, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets features 250 stores including Tory Burch, Celine, Nike, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, The North Face and more, all at a savings of 25 percent to 65 percent every day. Market Hall offers a variety of dining opportunities including Chipotle, Pret A Manger, Pinkberry and more. To learn more, visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/woodbury-common.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our 92 Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Advertisement