Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, October 11 2018 @ 03:33 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, October 11 2018 @ 03:33 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

"Barefoot in the Park" Opens at Bergen Oct. 26

    Share
PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergenstages theatre troupe will open their season of student-run productions with the romantic comedy “Barefoot in the Park” Friday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Bergen Community College’s Ender Hall Lab Theatre (400 Paramus Road).Written by Neil Simon, the performance features newlyweds Corie and Paul as they begin married life in a small, fifth-floor walkup apartment in a Manhattan brownstone. Paul is a straight-laced attorney and Corie is a spontaneous free-spirit. The couple contends with many challenges, including a skylight that leaks snow, a strange neighbor and Corie’s well-meaning mother. They soon learn that adjusting to married life is anything but easy.

The show runs Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 1, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. All performances will be held in the Ender Hall Lab Theatre.

Show ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. For additional information, please call (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • "Barefoot in the Park" Opens at Bergen Oct. 26
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost