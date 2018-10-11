"Barefoot in the Park" Opens at Bergen Oct. 26 by

Thursday, October 11 2018 @ 09:18 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The show runs Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 1, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. All performances will be held in the Ender Hall Lab Theatre.

Show ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. For additional information, please call (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Advertisement