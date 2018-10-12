Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Wierimus Road in Woodcliff Lake by

Thursday, October 11 2018 @ 10:09 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – In the next 2 weeks, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the Borough of Woodcliff Lake as follows: Wierimus Road, from Glen Road southward to Wright Street

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are proud to support the above project as part of the 2018 Road Resurfacing initiative, the County’s annual program that combines capital funding and State and Federal grants to maintain and improve Bergen County’s nearly 500 miles of County roads.

Advertisement