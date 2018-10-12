TOMORROWS CHILDREN’S FUND NAMES NEW PRESIDENT, EXECUTIVE BOARD by

Thursday, October 11 2018 @ 10:11 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Three Pediatric Cancer Survivors & Two Parents of Survivors Fill Out Hackensack Non-Profit’s Leadership Positions

Tomorrows Children’s Fund (TCF), the leading North Jersey non-profit focused on pediatric cancer patient & family support and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected a new Executive Board which includes President Raakhee Mirchandani, Vice Presidents Chris Fallon & Adam Tett, Secretary Mallory Garvin and Treasurer Christopher Garvin. Jerry Pinkus, TCF’s President for the last four years, will continue to serve on the Executive Board as Immediate Past President and Audit Chair.

Mirchandani, a Paramus native and current Hoboken resident, takes the helm as President after volunteering on Tomorrows Children’s Fund’s Board since 2015 after her daughter suffered from and survived Neuroblastoma. In fact, her daughter’s successful battle with cancer inspired Mirchandani to write a best-selling children’s book about her, which was recently released – Super Satya Saves the Day. Mirchandani is a long-time writer and editor who currently leads Dow Jones’ website Moneyish as Editor-in-Chief.

Fallon, one of the two new Vice Presidents, is a Bayonne native who currently resides in Royersford, PA and is a former cancer patient himself, having been diagnosed with Leukemia when he was eight years old. After three years of chemotherapy treatment, Fallon’s cancer entered remission and has remained that way the last 28 years. Now a 39-year-old cancer survivor, husband and father of three, Fallon spends his days as a financial advisor for Creative Financial Group where he has worked since 2006. Fallon has served on the Tomorrows Children’s Fund’s Board since 2012 and volunteered for the charity since 2006. After receiving a degree in Communications from St. John’s University in 2001, Fallon was drafted by Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and played four seasons of minor league baseball.

Tett, born in Hackensack and raised in Wayne, NJ, goes from one of the earliest patients to undergo pediatric cancer treatment at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) to one of the charity’s first Vice Presidents who survived pediatric cancer. Diagnosed with Leukemia at age two, Tett and his family received first-hand support from Tomorrows Children’s Fund which helped them through the three-year treatment protocol. Now 34, Tett is a financial adviser at a wealth management firm and has been a Tomorrows Children’s Fund’s Board Member since 2014.

Mallory Garvin, the incoming Secretary for Tomorrows Children’s Fund, is a two-time cancer survivor. First diagnosed with Leukemia as a four-year-old, Mallory was treated at HUMC for three years before entering remission. A mere four years after her Leukemia went into remission, doctors diagnosed a 12-year-old Mallory with a squamous cell carcinoma tumor. The Garvin family unfortunately became reacquainted with the hospital, but again experienced unparalleled assistance from the Tomorrows Children’s Fund which has led to a three-decade relationship supporting each other. A 2004 Wood-Ridge High School graduate, Mallory returned to her hometown and alma mater in 2008 as a social studies teacher, a position she still holds today in addition to coaching the track team. Mallory has served on the Tomorrows Children’s Fund’s Board since 2012 She has also completed 52 half marathons and the 2018 New York City Marathon – in which she is raising funds for TCF – will be her eighth full marathon.

Christopher Garvin, Mallory’s father and the new Treasurer, is a Hoboken native who has made Wood-Ridge his home for the last 30 years. Christopher has served on the board of Tomorrows Children’s Fund since 1993, once Mallory’s first cancer entered remission. While volunteering for TCF over the past 25 years, Christopher has also run his own business. He is the sole proprietor of his own law firm in Wood-Ridge. He is also an adjunct professor at New Jersey City University, where he teaches American History, and at Bergen Community College, where he teaches legal accounting. He received his BA and MA in history from St. Louis University; a BS in accounting at Rutgers University and a JD at Seton Hall Law School.

About Tomorrows Children’s Fund

Tomorrows Children’s Fund was founded in 1982 by a group of committed parents to help their children and others like them with cancer and serious blood disorders. Located in Hackensack University Medical Center, is an independent non-profit organization that has raised over $40 million to directly support pediatric cancer patients and their families when they need it most. More than three decades after its start, TCF continues to provide a healthy and loving environment for children in treatment and a full scope of services to relieve families’ emotional and financial stress. For more information, visit www.TCFKid.org and the TCF Facebook page.

Advertisement