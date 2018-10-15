Lights, Camera, Bergen: NBC Show Filmed on Campus by

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College’s main campus felt more like Hollywood Oct. 10, with scenes for a spring 2019 episode of the new NBC spy-thriller “The Enemy Within” shot on its grounds.



The opportunity to serve as a soundstage for a major television production – and to provide students with unique experiential learning – comes just months after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the “Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act” into law, making it easier for motion picture and television production companies to film in the state by providing tax credits. “The Enemy Within” represents the first show to take advantage of the new law. Universal Television spent two weeks shooting in area homes and businesses in Bergen County and the surrounding region.



The College previously hosted television shoots for shows such as HBO’s “The Sopranos” and motion pictures such as “Taking Chance,” which brought actor Kevin Bacon to campus.



