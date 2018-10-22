Liars Paradox by Taylor Stevens by

My friend came in with the mail from my PO Box and remarked that I had a new book to review and that it was from a female author. She is well aware of my propensity not to read authors of the opposite sex, not that I am an MCP, but I don’t care for their treatments of the protagonist. When I learned that it was Taylor Stevens, all other reading was put aside and the book was immediately tackled.

After finishing the first 60 pages, the book was put down and off to sleep I went. Well, I was tired, but the rapid staccato pace of these pages kept me up for half the night reminiscing. Taylor Swift is that good a writer! As a matter of fact, I wrote to Taylor at a later date, pointed out some errata and also mentioned the insomnia. She replied that this was a review copy and the errata should be attended to by the copy readers at the publishing house. In response to my staying awake, she laconically replied “ Good! “.

Liars’ Paradox is a new series for this author; her past series involving Vanessa Michael Munroe has reached international acclaim and an option for a movie by a top-notch film director. The technique used here has some traces of the Munroe series, but changes enough to make it a different reading. Stevens maintains her ability to keep the reader mesmerized while branching out into unknown territory.

The plot involves a female assassin who has given birth to twins and how she has subjected them to a preparedness for the future while growing up. The story centers around their being 26 years of age and having to recall all of the teachings over the years. The twins don’t know if their mother is alive after her safehouse fortress is blown up in a fiery explosion. When Clare, the mother, finally surfaces, the plot goes deeper and deeper towards an unique conclusion.

Liars’ Paradox will be available on December 18, 2018, published by Kensington Books for $25.00

