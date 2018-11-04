State Fair Meadowlands Flea Market, A Haven For Savings
Mercedes, BMW and Lexus were among the many luxury car names parked in the free parking lot adjacent to the State Fair Meadowlands Flea Market. Despite the chilly weather punctuated by many wind gusts, savvy shoppers were out to make their purchases. In speaking to Bob Brumale, senior manager of the flea market, the past weather has not been conducive to active shopping. His stalwart vendors were out there today and almost all of them were very busy. After all, holiday gift time is coming and the shoppers did not want to get caught short at the last moment.
Food vendors were kept busy feeding the cold crowds, among them, sausages, hotdogs, popcorn, corn and many other types of viands. Pet lovers were carrying their small dogs thus keeping them warm. Some members of the shopping crowd were wheeling laundry carts to hold their many purchases. Others were seen scurrying to their cars and back.
