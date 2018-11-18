Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Releases Schedule of Upcoming Parenting Classes for New Moms and Moms-to-Be by

(North Bergen, NJ) – The following is a schedule of upcoming Parenting Classes at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. To register or for more information, please call Robin Petrick, IBCLC, ICCE, Parent Educator/Lactation Consultant at 201-295-4823.

Childbirth Education Series (Two-Day Course) - Cost is $125 per couple if delivering at Palisades Medical Center; $150 if delivering elsewhere. The more you understand about the process of labor, the better prepared you and your support partner will feel. Topics covered include: understanding the labor process, breathing and relaxation techniques to work with your body, the role of the support person, options for pain medications and medical interventions, Caesarean birth, understand your changing body after birth, newborn appearance and procedures after birth. The childbirth education series also includes a tour of the labor and delivery unit.

December 2018 Series - Classes on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

January 2019 Series – Classes on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

February 2019 Series – Classes on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Newborn Baby Care Classes - Cost is $35 per couple if delivering at Palisades Medical Center; $50 if delivering elsewhere. The class covers the basics of newborn care, starting with the appearance and characteristics of a newborn. Other topics include: bonding, understanding cues, crying, colic, safety measures, health and development, sponge bathing and bathing. We practice swaddling, dressing, and diapering.

November 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

December 18, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

February 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 pm

March 11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Keys To Successful Breastfeeding - Cost is $35 per couple if delivering at Palisades Medical Center; $50 if delivering elsewhere. Topics include: the importance of skin-to-skin contact, latching techniques, supply and demand as it relates to breastfeeding, positioning for breastfeeding, indications for breast pumps, including a demo, Dad’s role in the breastfeeding relationship, and community resources available post-delivery for breastfeeding assistance. Dads are encouraged to attend.

November 19, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

December 15, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

January 28, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

March 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sibling Preparation for Birth Classes - Cost is $25 per family. This is a fun and effective way to teach soon-to-be-siblings (ages 3+) all about babies. Your young one will learn the exciting parts of being a big brother or sister while explaining safety issues like holding the baby properly. To register or for more information, please call Robin Petrick at 201-295-4823.

