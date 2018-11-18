NJ Human Services Announces New One-Stop, Online Application for Older New Jerseyans to Access Benefits by

Friday, November 16 2018 @ 05:40 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Older New Jerseyans can apply for pharmaceutical assistance, Medicare help, utility assistance and many more programs

(TRENTON) – Older New Jerseyans are now just one click away from important benefits and savings.

The Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Aging Services has launched NJSave, a new online application to help older residents with low-incomes and individuals with disabilities save money on Medicare premiums, prescription costs, and other living expenses.

Instructions and a step-by-step YouTube tutorial are also available on the Division of Aging Services’ website.

NJSave allows individuals to use a single online application to check their eligibility for various savings and assistance programs, such as Medicare Savings Programs, which help eligible individuals pay their Medicare premiums and copays; New Jersey’s Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), which helps save money on prescription drug costs; and the Lifeline Utility Assistance Program. Prior to this, individuals had to fill out a paper eligibility application for each program.

“NJSave will help older New Jerseyans and their families with a simpler way to check out the programs and services available to them. We are delighted to provide this new tool to help connect individuals to benefits and services,” said Carole Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Human Services.

“This application gives older New Jerseyans, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers a new, easily-accessible way to get the help they need to maintain their health and financial well-being,” said Human Services’ Division of Aging Director Louise Rush.

Individuals can now fill out the application and submit supporting documents completely online. Applicants will also be able to create an account and save the form so they do not have to fill it out in one sitting.

Advocates applauded the new application process.

“It’s important that seniors across New Jersey are able to access the services and supports for which they’re eligible,” said Stephanie Hunsinger, State Director for AARP New Jersey. “Any step that consolidates and simplifies the application process for those services is a step in the right direction, particularly for the 1.1 million family caregivers in our state.”

NJSave enrolls eligible applicants into the following programs:

Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD)

Hearing Aid Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (HAAAD)

Lifeline Utility Assistance

Medicare Savings Programs

Medicare Part D’s Low Income Subsidy (LIS, also known as “Extra Help”)

Senior Gold Prescription Discount Program

The application is also used to screen individuals for numerous savings and assistance programs. These programs include:

Universal Service Fund (USF)

Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

To qualify for the programs, the applicant has to be a resident of the State of New Jersey, meet certain income requirements and either be 65 years of age or older or between the ages of 18 and 64 and receiving Social Security disability benefits.

The paper version of the application will remain in use and is available by calling the Division of Aging Services at 1-800-792-9745, or by contacting county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) or local pharmacies.

The launch of NJSave also comes amid Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), a window in which current beneficiaries can change their Medicare Advantage Plan or Part D prescription drug plan. Individuals can get free, unbiased guidance in making an informed choice before the AEP closes on December 7th by calling the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) hotline at 1-800-792-8820.

Advertisement