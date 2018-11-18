KIDS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON by

Most Family-Friendly, Hassle-Free Way to Enjoy NYC

Kids under the age of 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries between New Jersey and Manhattan from November 22 through New Year’s Day, January 1.

Visit nywaterway.com/kidsridefree for more information.

There are even more opportunities for families to enjoy the best of the Big Apple lit up for the holidays with NY Waterway’s new expanded weekend service between Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City and Midtown Manhattan’s West 39th Street Ferry Terminal and the Brookfield Place / Battery Park City Terminal in Lower Manhattan (Word Financial Center). New special low weekend adult fares start at just $6. For more information, visit www.nywaterway.com/weekends

Several New Jersey terminals had low-cost parking and some terminals offer free parking. Several terminals also are served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line and by NJ TRANSIT and NY Waterway buses. Parking in New Jersey and taking the ferry is cheaper and faster than paying a toll to get to Manhattan and then paying to park there.

NY Waterway’s innovative, upgraded mobile ticketing app, free and available on any hand-held device, allows customers to purchase tickets instantly, as well as locate in real-time NY Waterway’s free buses when they are ready to head back to West 39th Street.

The Port Imperial Terminal features indoor garages offering convenient and affordable parking. At the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, free connecting multi-route NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers on several routes serving Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Shuttles stop right at key holiday destinations such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or click on nywaterway.com/kidsridefree or www.facebook.com or @ridetheferry.

