72-HOUR BLACK FRIDAY EVENT PROVIDES GREAT SAVINGS AT ONE PARK LUXURY CONDOS IN CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J.

Friday, November 16 2018 @ 05:58 AM EST

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, November 15, 2018 – – DMG Investments has announced a limited-time Black Friday event at One Park, creating a great opportunity for Holiday homebuyers to receive tremendous savings at the collection of 204 luxury condominiums in Bergen County’s Cliffside Park.

Only available until Sunday, November 25th, the special Black Friday incentive provides value-laden pricing at just $490,000 on select homes at the 14-story waterfront building. One of the most popular home designs will be the focus of the incredible deal – a well-appointed one-bedroom layout with private outdoor space. The desirable floorplan boasts 752 square feet of upscale living space, expansive living room, open kitchen with dining area, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and is lined with the many upscale finishes and features of a One Park home.

To be eligible for incentive pricing, an offer must be accepted on an eligible home by Monday, November 26th. To preview Black Friday Special Units, please call the One Park sales office at 201-633-7600. The Black Friday event comes on the heels of the official Grand Opening of One Park and the arrival of its first homeowners.

“Black Friday is unquestionably the busiest shopping day of the year,” says Jacky He, Vice President of DMG Investments. “With One Park now complete and our first move-ins underway, we thought it was the perfect time to participate in the annual savings rush by extending a Black Friday deal with incredibly attractive pricing. The incentive we’re offering allows a potential homebuyer to purchase an upscale condominium at One Park at a price point never offered before.”

In all, One Park features one-to-four-bedroom homes with up to 2,983 square-feet. Each residence has private outdoor space. Condominiums provide interior spaces with expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the finest fixtures, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

Designed by noted architectural firm Architectura, with interior spaces curated by VLDG, One Park features a glass window wall facade that incorporates elements of the building’s unique location on the riverfront of the Palisades Cliffs, with uninterrupted views of the Manhattan skyline stretching from the George Washington Bridge to Wall Street.

The dramatic elegance and sophistication of One Park are further enhanced by its more than 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. These will include a 24-hour attended front desk, an Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa, guest suites and a secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system.

One Park’s Cliffside Park location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and New York Waterway ferry service to Manhattan. The one square-mile borough also enjoys a diverse dining and shopping scene. The main thoroughfare, Anderson Avenue, or “The Avenue” as it is affectionately referred to, is lined with boutique stores and shops, while an eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits are just minutes away in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken.

For more information on One Park, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com

ABOUT DMG INVESTMENTS LLC

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

For additional information on DMG Investments, please call (646) 930-0206.

