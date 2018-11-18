Hackensack Meridian Health Foundations Recognized by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy as High Performers by

Friday, November 16 2018 @ 06:02 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

November 13, 2018 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that its philanthropic organizations, the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and the Meridian Health Foundation, have been recognized by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) as high-performing fundraisers in the health care industry.

“We are delighted to receive another high performer recognition from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy,” said Helen A. Cunning, north regional president, chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am proud of our extraordinary team of professionals, and grateful to our generous donors, who share a dedication to support the highest quality care for our patients, their families and our community.”

The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and the Meridian Health Foundation are among 54 U.S. and 10 Canadian development organizations recognized by the AHP for fiscal year 2017.

“We are honored to have achieved High Performer recognition from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy for eight of the last nine years,” said Joseph Stampe, president, chief development officer, Meridian Health Foundation. “We are committed to raising essential funds, efficiently and effectively, in order to elevate and advance the health care provided to the community.”

The organizations recognized by the AHP are primarily foundations affiliated with nonprofit hospitals or health systems and were surveyed for AHP’s 2018 Report on Giving, which provides key industry benchmarks for health care fundraisers.

“We are honored to recognize this group of remarkable organizations and their deep commitment to philanthropy,” said Alice Ayres, president and CEO of AHP. “Their results are exemplary – they are delivering an average of $5.50 for every dollar invested in philanthropy, strengthening the relationship their organizations have with their community and safeguarding the future health of people across the U.S. and Canada.”

High performers are defined in the report as those organizations who represent the top 25 percent in net fundraising returns out of all responding institutions. This means they raised more than $12.4 million in the U.S. and more than $14 million in Canada and represented a median of $27.29 million in the U.S. and $19.61 million in Canada in net fundraising returns.

The full list is available at www.ahp.org/highperformers.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 2,200 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems and related facilities internationally.



ABOUT HACKNESACK MERIDIAN HEALTH MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Meridian Health Foundation drives transformational philanthropic support for Hackensack Meridian Health’s hospitals and partner companies in Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex counties including: Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Southern Ocean Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center – Perth Amboy and Old Bridge. Meridian Health Foundation has consistently been named a High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy for its exemplary performance in fundraising. For more information visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/GivingHeals.

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION

The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation engages generous people with opportunities to provide the best that medicine has to offer our patients and to advance clinical research and education, while supporting the institution’s extraordinary growth and evolution. As the philanthropic arm of the medical center since 1980, the Foundation, which was established to seek private resources to support the mission of Hackensack University Medical Center, works in collaboration with the Palisades Medical Center Foundation to provide exceptional care to northern regional communities. For more information, please visit HackensackUMC.org/Donate.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 450 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” The network was also named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the first private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University - in more than 50 years to address a growing shortage of physicians and dramatic changes in health care delivery. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it. Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic, New Jersey’s oldest and most respected behavioral health provider, signed a definitive agreement to merge.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement