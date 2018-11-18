$5 BURGERS, HAPPY HOUR GIVEAWAY AND MORE AT THE OFFICE IN RIDGEWOOD IN HONOR OF ITS LANDMARK FIRST BIRTHDAY by

Friday, November 16 2018 @ 06:09 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood Location to Celebrate One Year Since Grand Re-Opening with Special First Birthday Party on November 27

MORRISTOWN, NJ (November 12, 2018) — The Office Tavern Grill, serving up modern twists on traditional American comfort classics, is about to celebrate its first birthday in Ridgewood! On Tuesday, November 27, the recently revamped Ridgewood location will be celebrating one year since its grand re-opening with an all-day birthday party. Re-opened in November 2017 after extensive renovations, the new Office has serviced its guests for the past 365 days with a completely revamped food and drink menu, a vibrant bar with 40 rotating beer taps and an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, all combined with a fresh new look and feel.

To kick-off the birthday party celebration, all of The Office’s 100% Ground Chuck burgers will be available for just $5, all day long. Guests can enjoy one of a selection of fan-favorites, including the Tavern Burger, made with 100% Ground Chuck, Provolone cheese, stout braised onions, Applewood smoked bacon and Office burger sauce, or the Crusty Garlic Bread Burger, made with 100% Ground Chuck, fresh Mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce and herbed garlic bread. All burgers are served with a choice of hand-cut fries, hash browns, Quinoa salad or fresh greens. In addition, the first 100 guests who arrive at the restaurant’s birthday party will receive a goody bag for attending, and guests who share their birthday with The Office in Ridgewood will receive a free freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie skillet.*

“Serving the Bergen County community at our Ridgewood location for the last year has been wonderful,” said Steve Baliva, vice president of operations, 40NORTH Restaurants. “We couldn’t be happier to commemorate such a special milestone with a party that gives back to our guests and loyal customers, rewarding everyone who has supported our Ridgewood remodel since the beginning.”

Additionally, guests who dine at The Office Tavern Grill during the week of November 26 – December 2, 2018, and sign up for 40NORTH Restaurants’ loyalty program will be automatically entered for the chance to win a one-hour Happy Hour Party on behalf of The Office, to celebrate their own birthday or other special occasion. Existing loyalty program members are also eligible to participate, as participation in the drawing is completely free of charge. The winner of the drawing (announced on Monday, December 3) will receive a complimentary selection of food and drinks for themselves and twenty of their closest friends and relatives, redeemable anytime during The Office’s existing happy hour.

*Offer available only on November 27, 2018.

*Guest to show valid identification displaying a November 27 birthdate to their server to receive their free individual

cookie skillet.

*Limit one per customer.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

*Dine-in only.

The Office Tavern Grill’s culinary team prepares the best gastropub-style food this side of the Hudson. Using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients whenever possible, The Office Tavern Grill provides guests with a variety of selections from its chef-driven menu, including signature items like Sweet Potato Nachos, Funghi Flatbread, Chicken and Waffles and more – plus traditional Office favorites like burgers, wings, flatbreads and more, paired with the best micro brews, regional favorites and international staples hand-selected by its own Cicerone.

For more information, menus, events and catering, directions, or to make a reservation, please visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL

The Office Tavern Grill, serving modern twists of American classic comfort foods, paired with 40 rotating beer taps, an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, the reinvented relaunch of the iconic New Jersey restaurant brand known simply as “The Office.” Its newest incarnation, The Office Tavern Grill, is a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a chic relaxed dining environment. Ideally located directly across from the train station in downtown Summit, on “The Green” in Morristown, and now open in Ridgewood, the exciting new Office Tavern Grill offers guests a completely revamped food and drink menu with a fresh new look and feel. The Office Tavern Grill is owned and operated by Morristown-based, 40NORTH Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT 40NORTH RESTAURANTS

40NORTH Restaurants is the full-service division of Villa Restaurant Group, a family owned, multi brand global QSR and full-service restaurant company with nearly 400 domestic locations (including Puerto Rico) and in an additional 8 countries.

Advertisement