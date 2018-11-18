Boutique Pilates Studio Opens in Paramus, Offers Members Specialized Reformer Fusion Workouts by

Club Pilates’ State-of-the-Art Equipment, Experienced Instructors to Alter Local Fitness Scene

PARAMUS, N.J. (November 13, 2018) – Club Pilates, the nation’s largest premium Pilates franchise, opened its doors in Paramus on October 18 with a planned grand opening celebration on November 17-18. Located in the Paramus Park shopping mall at 700 Paramus Park, the new studio offers members full-body strength training workouts that increase flexibility and improve balance and posture.

The bright studio welcomes members into a supportive atmosphere where they can choose from four class levels and eight signature group class formats that utilize a variety of equipment, including Reformers, Springboards, EXO chairs, jump boards, TRX, Barre and Trigger Point. The Paramus location is the third studio owned and operated by New Jersey residents and married couple, Allison and Chris Sapka.

“Pilates is a full-body workout that combines strength training with stretching to improve muscle strength, bone density, balance, alignment and flexibility. It helps protect the body against injury and has an overarching mind-body component that promotes mental focus and helps to reduce stress and sleep quality. Regardless of age or fitness level, there’s something each person can take away from a Pilates class and I’m happy to bring a fun concept that promotes healthy living,” Allison said. “Paramus residents will soon be feeling the benefits at the new studio and I’m confident this will quickly become a new fitness favorite.”

To celebrate the new opening, FREE introductory classes will be offered throughout the day on Thursday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 21. Additionally, Club Pilates Paramus Park will be offering 20 percent off for three months of membership for members that sign up prior to the Grand Opening. Membership incentives will also be available, retail items will be discounted and raffles will be drawn with a variety of prizes during the Grand Opening weekend as well.

Club Pilates is the first Pilates organization to create a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with Cardio Sculpt, TRX, Barre and Trigger Point. Club Pilates has more than 420 locations in 38 states.

For more information about how to become a Club Pilates member in Paramus, please visit www.clubpilates.com/paramuspark, or call 201-986-6543.

About Club Pilates:

Club Pilates is a boutique Pilates studio specializing reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price. With more than 1,300 instructors teaching over eight million workouts each year, Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, Trigger Point, and Barre. To learn more about Club Pilates, please visit https://www.clubpilates.com/.

