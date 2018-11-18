Ladies Shopping Event Fundraiser to Benefit Camp Acorn at Zion Church Fellowship Hall in Saddle River NJ by

Sunday, November 18 2018

A ladies shopping event will be held on Tuesday, November 27th, from 10:30am-2:30pm and 5:30pm - 8:00pm at Zion Church Fellowship Hall, 96 E. Allendale Road Saddle River, NJ 07458. Fabulous travel and designer inspired jewelry, handbags, wraps, accessories, and more will be available at great prices - just in time for the holiday season! Vendors will donate a generous percentage of their sales to Camp Acorn, a not-for-profit year round enrichment program that serves individuals with developmental disabilities.

Located in Allendale, Camp Acorn offers five different sessions through the year with a variety of programs that include creative, educational and social components.

For more information visit www.campacorn.org/shop-event or contact Maria at 201-248-1947, Camp Acorn at [email protected] or 201-785-1101.

