TANYA OLSON AND PATRICK ROSAL TO READ IN PATERSON

Monday, November 19 2018 @ 05:50 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College is presenting a reading by Tanya Olson and Patrick Rosal on Saturday, December 1, 2018. The reading will take place at 1 p.m. at the historic Hamilton Club Building, 32 Church Street, in downtown Paterson. Poetry workshops, conducted by Olson and Rosal are 10 a.m. to noon at the same location (pre-registration required; workshop fee $20.00). Parking is available at the PCCC parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Drive and Church Street. The program is free and an open reading follows. Visit www.poetrycenterpccc.com for more details.

Tanya Olson lives in Silver Spring, Maryland and is a Lecturer in English at University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC). Her first book, Boyishly, was published by YesYes Books in 2013 and was awarded a 2014 American Book Award. She has won the Discovery/Boston Review prize and was named a Lambda Emerging Writers Fellow by the Lambda Literary Foundation. Her poem 54 Prince was included in Best American Poetry 2015.

Patrick Rosal is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Brooklyn Antediluvian, which was a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Award and winner of the Lenore Marshall Prize from the Academy of American Poets. The recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Fulbright Research Program, Rosal has been a featured performer internationally in Greece, South Africa, the UK and at various spaces in the Caribbean, South America, and the Philippines. He is an Associate Professor of English at Rutgers University-Camden.

