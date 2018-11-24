Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, November 24 2018 @ 04:44 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, November 24 2018 @ 04:44 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Holiday Gift Card Promotion: Free $10 Bonus Card with $50 Gift Card Purchase

Zinburger, the upscale boutique burger restaurant which offers gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, is offering bonus cards with gift card purchases beginning on Black Friday, November 23 through December 31.
For every $50 Zinburger gift card purchased, guests will receive a $10 bonus card.  The bonus cards can be used from January 1, 2019 through February 28, 2019. The gift cards can be purchased at any of Zinburger’s 16 east coast locations and online.

Zinburger is also offering bulk purchases, perfect for large groups and employees. The bulk offer is only available in restaurant:

Buy $1,000 in gift cards, receive $250 in bonus

Buy $2,000 in gift cards, receive $500 in bonus 

Buy $3,000 in gift cards, receive $750 in bonus

Buy $4,000 in gift cards, receive $1,000 in bonus

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in New Jersey nearly eight years ago, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-spun shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 varieties of wine.

For more information, visithttp://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®:

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy's, TGI Fridays™, Marriott and Hilton.  The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast. 

 

 

  Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Holiday Gift Card Promotion: Free $10 Bonus Card with $50 Gift Card Purchase
Recent News
