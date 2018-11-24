Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, November 24 2018 @ 04:44 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, November 24 2018 @ 04:44 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Menendez, Booker Announce $2.9M to Support Maternal and Child Health Services Throughout NJ

    Share

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $2,913,103 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the New Jersey Department of Health to support maternal and child health services in the state. The Title V block grant is a key source of support for promoting and improving the health and well-being of mothers, children, and families throughout the country.

“This funding is critical to helping low-income families across New Jersey access the quality and affordable health care they deserve,” Sen. Menendez said. “From prenatal care for mothers, to immunizing children against disease, and offering family-centered child care for children with special health needs, the Title V grant allows families address health care concerns they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.”

“By providing funding for maternal and child health services, Title V continues to improve overall health outcomes for the women, kids, and families across New Jersey who need it most,” said Sen. Booker.  “Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant in our commitment to protecting quality and affordable healthcare for our most vulnerable New Jerseyans through federal funding like this.”
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Menendez, Booker Announce $2.9M to Support Maternal and Child Health Services Throughout NJ
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost