Menendez, Booker Announce $2.9M to Support Maternal and Child Health Services Throughout NJ
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $2,913,103 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the New Jersey Department of Health to support maternal and child health services in the state. The Title V block grant is a key source of support for promoting and improving the health and well-being of mothers, children, and families throughout the country.
“This funding is critical to helping low-income families across New Jersey access the quality and affordable health care they deserve,” Sen. Menendez said. “From prenatal care for mothers, to immunizing children against disease, and offering family-centered child care for children with special health needs, the Title V grant allows families address health care concerns they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.”“By providing funding for maternal and child health services, Title V continues to improve overall health outcomes for the women, kids, and families across New Jersey who need it most,” said Sen. Booker. “Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant in our commitment to protecting quality and affordable healthcare for our most vulnerable New Jerseyans through federal funding like this.”
