Menendez, Booker Announce $2.9M to Support Maternal and Child Health Services Throughout NJ by

Monday, November 19 2018 @ 05:53 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $2,913,103 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the New Jersey Department of Health to support maternal and child health services in the state. The Title V block grant is a key source of support for promoting and improving the health and well-being of mothers, children, and families throughout the country.

“This funding is critical to helping low-income families across New Jersey access the quality and affordable health care they deserve,” Sen. Menendez said. “From prenatal care for mothers, to immunizing children against disease, and offering family-centered child care for children with special health needs, the Title V grant allows families address health care concerns they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.”

