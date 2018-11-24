New Jersey Tourism Industry Association Announces New Tourism Award honoring memory of Senator Jim Whelan by

Monday, November 19 2018 @ 06:02 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

This honor memorializes the efforts of Senator Jim Whelan, who served in the NJ State Senate representing the second district from 2008 until his sudden death in 2017. Whelan was an advocate not only for Atlantic City, but for tourism throughout New Jersey. He began his career in public service as a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, was elected to their city council and served as Mayor of Atlantic City 1990-2001; during his years in legislature he became known for his commitment to tourism. Senator Whelan served as Chairman of the State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee.

This award and recognition will be announced during the NJ Conference on Tourism "Celebrate Tourism" Luncheon which will be held December 5 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City. The criteria for the nomination is a brief essay of why the individual or organization is worthy based on previous or ongoing support to NJ Tourism Industry. The award was established to extend the reach of tourism to those who work outside the traditional travel and tourism field, but whose efforts have lifted obstructions or provided assistance that allows tourism to thrive in the state of New Jersey. Nominations may be submitted directly to NJTIA, via email to [email protected] before Friday, November 23 2018. The essay should be between 500- 1000 words describing the nominee's unique contributions to New Jersey's tourism industry The nominee does not have to belong to NJTIA, the nomination must be submitted by an organization who is currently a NJTIA member.

For more information on the upcoming December 5-6 NJ Conference on Tourism, which offers educational, motivational and networking opportunities with statewide tourism leaders, or more details regarding Senator Jim Whelan Tourism Award. Please go to www.njtia.org or contact 609 396 2020.

Advertisement