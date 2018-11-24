RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE DEBUTS SIXTH NEW JERSEY RESTAURANT AT THE OUTLETS AT BERGEN TOWN CENTER
Maywood, N.J., (November 19, 2018) – Ruth’s Chris Steak House today celebrated the debut of its 156th restaurant, the sixth to be located in New Jersey, with a “steak cutting” celebration at its newest location. Situated within The Outlets at Bergen Town Center, the upscale steakhouse will offer a stylish and modern atmosphere along with the brand’s legendary, sizzling steaks, award-winning spirits program and exceptional service.
“We are eager to welcome guests at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center for a dining experience they will not soon forget,” said General Manager David Gurwicz. Along with Executive Chef Israel “Izzy” Jimenez, Gurwicz recruited and trained more than 80 local team members to open the new restaurant. “Over the last several weeks, we have been tirelessly working on making our newest restaurant one that is sure to become a favorite in Bergen County.
Prior to the restaurant’s first reservations on November 19, Ruth’s Chris hosted team training rehearsal dinners benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County. Over two evenings, the restaurant raised more than $7,000 for the local nonprofit organization that works to provide affordable housing options for all. Gurwicz, Jimenez and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Regional Vice President Brian Nelson presented the organization with a check at the restaurant’s official “steak cutting” event, which was attended by local officials including Council President Claire A. Padovano of The Borough of Maywood and Mayor Richard LaBarbiera of The Borough of Paramus, among others.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center is now open for dinner service seven days a week, including holidays, and will also feature a weekly happy hour. For reservations and more information, please visit www.ruthschris.com or call (551) 258-0013.
About Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth’s Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth’s Chris Steak House. This is How It’s Done.
About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County
The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, nut with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is people-topeople partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families).
Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related