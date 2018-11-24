Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union – Employees Giving Back at the Community Food Bank by

Tuesday, November 20 2018 @ 09:03 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation with the employees of Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union has been giving back not only to New Jersey residents but to others experiencing hardship. On Sept. 15 Greater Alliance employees took an extended lunch hour and spent this time volunteering at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Stephanie Hanuman, an HR manager at Greater Alliance spearheaded the effort. Employees worked at the food bank helping to separate previously received donations which included packaged foods, cereals, soups and toiletries. Once the donations were divided up, they prepared and packed boxes that would be delivered to people in need within the community.

In addition to Greater Alliance supporting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, they also collected money to help other credit union members who were impacted by Hurricane Michael. The money raised through this effort was donated directly to the CUAID Disaster Relief Fund.

“Stephanie and her team have done an amazing job identifying needs in the community and helping where they can,” said Glenn Guinto, President and CEO.

Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation for Children is a State registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. and is a non-profit foundation based in Bergen County, dedicated to supporting programs, activities, and research aimed at helping less fortunate and handicapped children and families through grants, donations, and scholarships. For more information visit www.gahopesanddreams.org or call 201-599-5603

