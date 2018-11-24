Opera at Florham Presents “Celebrating the Holidays” by

Madison, NJ – On Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m. Opera at Florham will present “Celebrating the Holidays.” The event will be held in Lenfell Hall, The Mansion, at Fairleigh Dickinson University, 285 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ.

The Mansion was the 100-room gilded-age Vanderbilt-Twombly summer home and the venue, Lenfell Hall (located in Hennessy Hall), was the drawing room.

Soprano Mia Pafumi, tenor Patrick Robertson, and soprano Stefanie Greene will be joined by five Fairleigh Dickinson University “Stars of Tomorrow “and be entertained by a festive afternoon of holiday music. The seasonal selections include familiar, classical and traditional songs.Musical accompaniment by Mary Pinto and introduction by Mariana Karpatova. We promise an engaging event for music lovers of all interests and ages.

Mia Pafumisoprano is a graduate of Montclair State University’s John J. Cali School of Music. She made her professional opera debut in both the chorus of the Sarasota Opera, and as a principal artist at the Knoxville Opera. She studied overseas at the Conservatorio Giuseppe Verdi di Musica in Milan, Italy. Recent performances include the Cali School’s 10th anniversary Carmina Burana, the Opera Orchestra of New York’s production of Parisina d’Este as Imelda under the baton of Maestra Eve Queler. She wasthe 3rd place winner of the Gerda Lissner Foundation’s 2015 International Vocal Competition, three-time Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation’s International Vocal Competition and2nd place winner in the 2014 Opera at Florham Vocal Competition.

Patrick Robertsontenoris currently pursuing a Master of Music in Voice Performance at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University. He received a BM in Performance from the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. Other appearances this year include concert debut with the South Orange Symphony singing the title role Act I love duet from Verdi’s Otello and in February 2019 he will make his role debut as Bajazet in G.F. Handel’s Tamerlano with Montclair State University Opera department. His operatic appearances include Prunier (La Rondine), Gherardo (Gianni Schicchi), Spalanzani (Les Contes d’Hoffman), Monostatos (Magic Flute), Beppe (Pagliacci), and Remendado (Carmen). He was a young artist with Lingua e Canto (San Angelo, Italy) and Opera in the Ozarks.

Stefanie Greene soprano is a Chicago native who enjoys a diverse career both in opera and as a Jewish Cantor (in training). She is currently the student Cantor at Temple Beth El in Jersey City. She often performs chamber music with her family ensemble, The Five Greenes (www.thefivegreenes.com). Recent recitals have included performances of Brahms’ Viola Songs Op. 91 and Verdi art songs. Stefanie also appeared on the opera and oratorio stage with Lyric Opera Studio Weimar, Chicago Summer Opera, and Westminster Chamber Choir. Stefanie completed graduate studies in Vocal Performance from North Park University, and in Music Education and Choral Conducting at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and holds a B.A. in Music from the University of Rochester. She is currently pursuing a M.M. in Sacred Music and Cantorial Ordination at the Hebrew Union College- Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music in New York.

Mary Pinto, an acclaimed accompanist and vocal coach, has worked with international opera singers and major American opera companies for the past 25 years. In 2012, Ms. Pinto coached and served as rehearsal pianist for Metropolitan Opera star and international soprano Deborah Voigt as she prepared for the three Brünhilde roles for the Met's production of Wagner's Ring Cycle. In March 2018 she was the official accompanist for the Deborah Voigt International Competition in Vero Beach.

Ms. Pinto has been a private coach and accompanist on the faculty of Montclair State University, since 2007 playing lessons, coaching privately, and preparing students for opera productions. In Fall 2018, she joined adjunct faculty at SUNY Purchase College teaching Italian and French lyric diction, Operatic Styles, and coaching.

Mariana Karpatova mezzo-sopranoHighlights of her opera appearances include Sarasota Opera as Cuniza in Oberto, the Spoleto USA Festival, the Bulgarian National Opera as Azucena in Il Trovatore, Baltimore Opera and Palm Beach Opera as Olga and Larina in Eugene Onegin, Coro Lirico as Amnerisin Aida and Fenena inNabucco. On the concert stage, she has performed Mahler’s Symphony No. 8and Das Lied von der Erde, Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, Prokofiev’s Alexander Nevsky, Shoenberg’s Gurrelieder, Ravel’s Scheherazade, Bach’s Magnificatand St. Matthew Passion, Beethoven’s Mass in C, Durufle’s Requiem, Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass, Verdi’sRequiemand others. She is a recognized specialist training youth and advanced professional singers for contemporary and classical music. Since 2002 she has maintained a private practice (Mariana Voice Studio) teaching singing and is currently a member of the vocal teaching staff at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students (under 22) with a valid ID and $20 per person for groups of 10 or more. Admission is free to FDU students (under 22) and children under 12 years of age accompanied by an adult. Lenfell Hall is handicap accessible and a free shuttle service to and from The Mansion to the parking lot is available.

Please make checks payable to Opera at Florham and mail to P.O. Box 343, Convent Station, NJ 07961 or purchase tickets online at www.OperaatFlorham.org.Tickets are available at the door on the day of the event.You may contact us at (973) 443-8620.

