Celebrate the Holiday Season with IKEA Swedish Julbord Buffet by

Tuesday, November 20 2018 @ 09:35 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Discounted Tickets Available for IKEA FAMILY* Members for $12.99 Per Person / $2.99 for Kids 12 and Under

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (November 20, 2018) – This holiday season, IKEA invites consumers to celebrate together during its annual Swedish Julbord smorgasbord on Friday, December 7, 2018 at participating stores nationwide**. A traditional Julbord is a highlight of Swedish cuisine, consisting of local and family specialties enjoyed with family and friends.

IKEA is inviting everyone to join the celebration with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring traditional Swedish dishes. Tickets are available for only $16.99 per person / $4.99 for kids 12 and under, or at a discounted rate for IKEA FAMILY members ($12.99 per person / $2.99 for kids 12 and under).

“The Julbord buffet is a much-anticipated tradition in Sweden, bringing together family and friends for the holidays,” says Krista Boyer, IKEA Food Sales Specialist. “We enjoy celebrating this classic Scandinavian holiday with our IKEA customers each year.”

The IKEA Julbord menu includes***:

Assorted herring

Gravad lax with mustard sauce

Poached salmon

Hard boiled eggs

Swedish cucumber salad

Red beet salad

Swedish potato salad

Christmas ham

Assorted cheeses

Meatballs with lingonberries

Red cabbage

Mashed potatoes

Jansson’s temptations

Crispbread, thin bread, softbread

Assorted desserts

Glögg

Coffee, tea, fountain beverages

Seating is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early at their local IKEA store restaurant. To locate and contact the nearest IKEA store for more details, including local seating times, visit the “Store Locator” page on IKEA-USA.com.

Those not able to make it to the event can still partake in the Swedish tradition at home. Visit the Swedish Food Market in IKEA U.S. stores to purchase select items from the Julbord menu, including SJÖRAPPORT salmon, or to explore, find and try ingredients for other Swedish recipes, such as chicken meatballs with cabbage and apple.

CHICKEN MEATBALLS WITH CABBAGE AND APPLE

Ingredients & Supplies

40 pcs KYCKLINGKÖTTBULLAR chicken meatballs

21 oz hispi cabbage

Vegetable oil for cooking

3 tbsp + 1 tsp butter

2 large red apples

2.5 oz picked parsley (any kind)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp water

Directions

Cook the chicken meatballs as instructed on the package.

Meanwhile, divide the cabbage through the root, then cut into wedges. Make sure each wedge is held together by the root.

Heat a large skillet or pan and add some oil. Fry the cabbage over medium heat until nicely golden, turning once. Add more oil if it seems to dry up.

Having caramelized the cabbage, making sure it’s soft, lift it out of the pan and keep warm.

In the same pan, melt the butter and add thin slices of apple. Let them cook for just a couple of minutes, season and pour into a bowl along with the butter.

With a hand-held mixer, purée the parsley along with the olive oil and water.

On a plate, spread out the warm cabbage, add some chicken meatballs and scoop up come apple slices with a little of the melted butter. Drizzle or smear the plate with parsley oil.

* IKEA FAMILY is a benefits program that offers membership perks including special product discounts, sneak previews, free coffee and tea in the IKEA Restaurant, and more. Consumers can sign up for the free program online or in-store.

** IKEA Carson will not host a Julbord Party in 2018.

*** Menu is subject to change due to product availability.

ABOUT IKEA

Advertisement