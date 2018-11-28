Arel Moodie Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union by

Tuesday, November 27 2018 @ 12:50 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Moodie takes his experience over the last 12 years working with hundreds of thousands of students in over 1,000 schools in 48 states and pairs it with research-based strategies to create a highly engaging and impactful one-hour presentation for students.

With the help of Visions Federal Credit Union, Moodie will make seven appearances.

Leonia High School, New Jersey

Reading High School

Vestal Senior High School

Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central

Union-Endicott High School

Syracuse Academy of Science Morning

Edison Career & Technology High School, Rochester

After the presentation, students will receive a copy of Moodie’s book “The Student Success Action Guide.” If the students complete all 180 steps in the book, they can bring it into a Visions office and apply for one of five $500 scholarships.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press attendance, please contact Hannah Mautz at [email protected]

About Visions

Visions Federal Credit Union is a nonprofit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves nearly 200,000 members at 51 branches in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit visionsfcu.org for more information.

Advertisement