Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, November 28 2018 @ 02:52 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, November 28 2018 @ 02:52 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Arel Moodie Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union

    Share
ENDWELL, N.Y. – Visions Federal Credit Union has teamed up with author and motivational speaker Arel Moodie to spread the word about the importance of financial literacy to high school seniors. Arel Moodie has been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, Yahoo!, PBS, BusinessWeek, and many other national media outlets.

Moodie takes his experience over the last 12 years working with hundreds of thousands of students in over 1,000 schools in 48 states and pairs it with research-based strategies to create a highly engaging and impactful one-hour presentation for students.

With the help of Visions Federal Credit Union, Moodie will make seven appearances.

Leonia High School, New Jersey

Reading High School

Vestal Senior High School

Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central

Union-Endicott High School

Syracuse Academy of Science Morning

Edison Career & Technology High School, Rochester

After the presentation, students will receive a copy of Moodie’s book “The Student Success Action Guide.” If the students complete all 180 steps in the book, they can bring it into a Visions office and apply for one of five $500 scholarships.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press attendance, please contact Hannah Mautz at [email protected]

About Visions

Visions Federal Credit Union is a nonprofit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves nearly 200,000 members at 51 branches in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit visionsfcu.org for more information.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Arel Moodie Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost