SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER FOR 20 YEARS; NEW JERSEY APPLEBEE'S HOST ANNUAL BREAKFAST WITH SANTA FUNDRAISER ON DECEMBER 8

Tuesday, November 27 2018

Applebee’s® Announces Annual Fundraiser to Benefit Toys for Tots

ALLENDALE, NJ – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® locations in New Jersey today announced its 20th annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 8 from 8:30 – 10:30AM. The fundraiser will support the efforts of the U.S. Marines Corps Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to underprivileged children to provide a tangible sign of hope to as many economically disadvantaged children as possible at Christmas.

“It’s an honor to host our 20th annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser in partnership with Toys for Tots,” said Tim Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doherty Enterprises. “We are thrilled to be able to support this amazing organization and all they do for the development of area children and our local communities, especially when we can make the holidays a little brighter. We look forward to spending the day with our employees and guests to celebrate the holidays and the season of giving.”

Heading into its 20th year, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, which owns more than 100 Applebee’s restaurants across New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia, have raised over $4.3 million for the Toys for Tots initiative to date, helping to spread holiday cheer to over 230,000 deserving children.

"We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Doherty – Applebee’s, a national corporate sponsor of the 2018 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said Lieutenant General Pete Osman, USMC (Ret), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Osman concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

In addition to Toys for Tots, Doherty-owned Applebee’s restaurants provide support for charitable causes in the communities they serve year-round under the leadership of Presidents and Chief Executive Officer Doherty. In 2017, Applebee’s raised and donated over $4.4 million for local charities through over 12,900 events and sponsorships.

Just in time for the holidays, for every $50 gift card purchase, guests will receive a free bonus card valued at $10. Offer valid October 29 through January 6. Bonus cards valid from next visit through March 3, 2019.

Applebee’s Breakfast with Santa events will be offered at locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare with flair, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2017, there are approximately 2,000 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 15 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is among the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

